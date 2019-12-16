Following Friday’s victory against Tri-County, Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams walked into the locker room and scrawled a message: Tri-County is to Winamac as Rensselaer is to Harrison.
The implication was clear — don’t overthink one victory. The Indians beat the Warriors thoroughly to open the season Nov. 26, but fell flat against Harrison a few days later. Twin Lakes faced Tri-County and Rensselaer Central on consecutive nights Friday and Saturday.
“First game against Winamac, we played great. Our next game we played terrible because we were — we played a bad team (first) and we thought we were on top of the world,” senior guard Brayden Houser said Saturday. “We learned from our mistake, and everything went well.”
As Houser alluded to, Twin Lakes didn’t overlook Rensselaer. Rather, the Indians kept pressure up and bombed the Bombers, 85-36, for a Hoosier Conference win. The victory gave them a weekend sweep after routing the Cavaliers, 87-34, on Friday.
“I’m really happy for the kids,” Adams said Saturday. “They played so hard two nights in a row like that and expended a lot of energy.
“And we actually improved from (Friday) — we improved. Rensselaer is a good team, and have had success this year. I’m probably surprised as they are about the halftime score and how the game kinda of ended.”
Saturday’s key was to stop Rensselaer’s Josh Fleming. Fleming came in averaging 22 points per game for the Bombers (2-2, 0-1), but was held to six by a harassing, swarming Indians defense that held him to 1 for 11 shooting from the field. He also missed six free throws.
“We knew Fleming was averaging over 20 points a game, and we wanted to try and control him, stay in front of him and not foul him,” Adams said. “Their 3-point shooting didn’t really kick in until the second half, and we were able to get out and run on them.”
The Bombers shot for 4 for 17 from beyond the arc, but also missed 21 2-pointers. Rensselaer opened the game with layups from Alex Gull and Fleming, and Gull splitting foul shots tied the game at 5 with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left in the quarter. Then things fell off, as the Bombers missed their next 14 shots — and two free throws. A Fleming layup ended a scoring drought of 10 minutes — but it was too little, too late. By then, Twin Lakes (4-2, 1-0 HC) led by 19, and a 3-pointer from Jadden Ousley gave the home team a 29-7 advantage halfway through the second frame.
Ousley’s 3 was one of six the Indians hit, but Rensselaer coach Chad Pulver noted his team’s deficit came primarily from allowing baskets inside the paint. Twin Lakes turned 12 steals and 30 defensive rebounds into myriad fastbreak opportunities, often ending in layups.
“Honestly, we gave them layups all night long. If we’re going to give up layups, I don’t blame them for putting up 80-plus points on us,” Pulver said. “We have to do something other than let them walk right down the court and go where they want to go. Our job is to be in gaps and turn them, and we didn’t do that.”
Twin Lakes hit 25 2-point shots, with as many as 20 inside the paint.
“I think the most important thing is we have fun. … When we play together and have fun, we’re really good,” Houser said.
Having fun is just one part. Classmate Jace Stoops noted preparation matters, as well. He noted at least three players put up 100 free throws before the game, and that five players were present at 3 p.m. for a 4:45 p.m. shootaround call.
“The thing that makes this team so good is we’re workers. We work hard,” Stoops said. “And we shot free throws better, because that had been a struggle with us before. It was nice to see some people putting in the work.”
Twin Lakes hit 17-of-20 free throws a day after hitting just 6-of-11 against the Cavaliers.
Stoops and Caden Harker each went 4 for 4; Houser, Kahari Jackson, Noah Johnston and Dayton Minthorn each went 2 for 2.
“They are a strong team, a big team, a fast team,” Pulver said. “And they took it to us the whole evening. That’s on us. They made us look foolish.”
Stoops scored 14 and added 11 rebounds, while Johnston and Carson Gutwein each chipped in 11 points. Houser and Harker netted nine apiece.
“Makes a difference,” Adams said of the extra effort. “When you do that, and you have fun, it’s something that continues. We want to keep working, and keep improving.”
Houser contributed five assists and three rebounds, Clayton Bridwell and Ousley snagged three steals apiece and Jackson grabbed seven rebounds. Bridwell and Gage Businger each chipped in three assists.
“Our defensive game right there was the best it could have been. We didn’t overlook these guys; we knew they were going to be good,” Stoops said. “We came out and put it to them right away. That was nice to see.”
Saturday’s effort was a near-mirror of the Indians’ home win against Tri-County. They held the Bombers to 27.7 percent (13 for 47) shooting and forced 19 turnovers; on Friday, the Cavaliers (0-6) shot 30 percent (9 for 30) and committed 31 turnovers. Twenty-three were from Twin Lakes’ steals.
The Indians ran out to a 12-0 lead, with Stoops scoring nine. Tri-County came back with a 9-0 run of its own off two buckets from Jaedan Johnson, a Chase Stearns 3-pointer and a Korbin Lawson shot.
But the Indians held the Cavaliers scoreless over the next five minutes, and later held the visitors over scoreless in the last two and a half minutes of the second quarter. In the meantime, Twin Lakes pushed ahead by 10 (19-9) to end the first quarter and ended the opening half on an 11-0 run for a 48-17 halftime lead.
“We’re definitely thinking it was going to be a game” after the Cavs’ 9-0 run, Stoops said Friday. “We definitely felt it was going to be a game at halftime, too. We had to stay in (mindset), because you never know.
“They could come out and hit 13 3s in a row and the next thing you know, it’s a game.”
“We got off to a great start,” Adams said Friday. “We kinda got a little winded and gave them a 9-0 run right back before we made some substitutions. When we did, those guys came in and were effective.”
Justin Cree scored seven to lead Tri-County, while Johnson added six. Stoops netted 22, while Minthorn chipped in 14. Jackson and Johnston each scored 10.
Stoops accumulated nine rebounds, five steals and a block, while Jackson added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
The Indians allowed 70 points on 22 for 77 shooting over the weekend. They forced 50 turnovers, and snagged 35 steals.
“We’ve been conditioning a lot, done a lot of conditioning,” Stoops chuckled of the tea’s swarming defense. “But you can tell it’s paying off. What was it, (35) points a game? That’s what, nine a quarter? That’s good. Real good.”