Jace Stoops scored 18 points while Clayton Bridwell added 15 and Brayden Houser chipped in 13 as the Indians opened the season Tuesday with a 73-35 rout of Winamac in Winamac.
Bridwell and Houser hits three 3-pointers apiece. Carson Gutwein became the fourth double-digit scorer with 10 points as Twin Lakes took a 20-5 lead after one quarter and led 34-5 at one point in the second frame.
The Indians led, 40-10, at halftime.
Benton Central 58, Frontier 47
A 24-point second quarter couldn’t help the Falcons overcome single-digit scoring in the first and fourth quarters Tuesday in Chalmers.
Frontier’s Luke Bower scored 17 of his 20 points in the second, and Treven Girard split his 16 points between eight in the second and eight in the third. No other Falcon scored more than four points (Ethan Dwiggins, Cameron Mickle).
The Bison’s Connor Hall scored 25 points.
North White 59, Attica 38
Bentley Buschman and Cale Robertson scored 14 points apiece and Hunter Pogue added 11 and the Vikings held the Red Ramblers to single digits in the second, third and fourth quarters Tuesday in Attica.
Pogue added six assists and four steals, while Buschman and Robertson each chipped in three assists and three steals.
Trey Cobb contributed eight points, nine rebounds and a block.
Girls basketball
Frontier 48, Caston 42
The Falcons equaled their win total from the last two seasons by claiming a win Monday in Chalmers. It was win No. 297 in the program’s history. No other statistics were available as of press time.
Wrestling
Frontier, North White open seasons
Frontier participated in the Taylor Super Duals on Nov. 23. The Falcons wrestled in five matches; they lost, 63-12 to Harrison in one match. Jac Sproles earned a forfeit win and Kurtis Gagnon claimed a pin with three seconds left in the second period. No other results were available as of press time.
North White opened its season against Winamac on Tuesday at Winamac. Results were unavailable as of press time.