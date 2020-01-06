CHALMERS — The visitors’ goal was to end its losing streak.
Mission accomplished. And how.
Twin Lakes shot 65 percent from inside the arc, forced 30 turnovers and made more 2-point shots (31) than Frontier took overall (30) in an 81-25 rout Saturday. The Indians (6-5) earned a weekend split in breaking the 80-point mark for the fourth time this season.
“Much better defensive performance, and some of that had to do with (Frontier’s) shooting,” Gage Businger said after the game. “Frankfort shot the lights out (Friday) — that was a little in our control. Overall (Saturday was) a great bounce back. I think our team needed it for confidence reasons, and we have a tough schedule this month.”
Businger’s 3-pointer gave the visitor’s a 19-0 lead with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the opening quarter. Frontier (1-9) broke into the scorebook with Luke Bower’s layup 18 seconds later, and pulled within 23-10 with five minutes left in the first half.
The Falcons never got any closer as Twin Lakes’ defense accumulated 20 steals and harangued the home team into 33 percent shooting from the floor. It opened the game 0 for 4 from the field, with nine turnovers.
“How many turnovers did we have?” Frontier head coach Joe Smith said. “We have to take care of the basketball, and we have to put ourselves in position (to do that). Just have to take care of the basketball.”
Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams pointed to a charge taken by Clayton Bridwell while his team was up 10-0 as a sign his team was back to its old self.
“I was pleased to see we didn’t try to do crazy things; we played within ourselves and played together,” Adams said. “Especially on defense — that was probably the best start to a game we’ve had. We took a charge early, got some steals off help-side stuff, and we rebounded well.”
Jace Stoops opened the game with a putback, and it started the 19-0 run. He added a layup and the Indians scored 16 of their first 19 points on layups. Bridwell and Lewis Dellinger added four points apiece in the run, and Kahari Jackson added his second first-quarter layup for a 21-2 advantage.
“Honestly, the goal was just to win,” Stoops said. “We’d lost three in a row and that was definitely bothering us a lot. It was a bring-down. This was a good game to get started picking things back up, and we hope we turn this into a win streak.”
Stoops scored 16, adding seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Bridwell chipped in 12 points and five steals, while Jadden Ousley scored 10 and had a block.
Luke Blissett scored 12 to lead Frontier. The Falcons fell, 84-39, at Kouts on Friday.
“We had two tough games this weekend, and found out a lot about ourselves,” Smith said. “About who we are, who’s with us … we’ll be okay going forward. Kids just have to keep their heads up.
“The kids are trying hard, in some cases maybe too hard. We just have to be patient.”
Frankfort 83, Twin Lakes 76
If there was good news, it was the Indians’ ability to stay in the contest.
Twin Lakes pulled within 32-30 on Brayden Houser’s jumper in the paint, and then ended the first half on an 8-0 run for a 46-45 deficit. The Indians even pulled ahead, 47-45, on a Houser jumper to open the third quarter.
But as it had early in the game and throughout the first half, Frankfort used 3s — one three-point play and four consecutive 3-pointers to take a 61-55 and maintain control.
A 3 from Clayton Bridwell cut the deficit to 80-74 with 20 seconds left in the game, but it wasn’t enough. Houser scored 24 and Bridwell added 11, but it wasn’t enough to counterattack the Hot Dogs’ hot shooting.
Riley Goodnight (22) and Cameron Williams (20) were 11 for 15 from beyond the arc as the Hot Dogs sank 19-of-25 3-pointers.
“Nineteen of 25, that’s … to be honest, that’s silly. … That’s a pretty darn good day for anyone on the face of the planet,” Frankfort head coach Nate VanDuyne said. “It was an unreal shooting performance, and the good thing is we got off to a really good start.”
Frankfort hit 13-of-16 3s in the first half, and 6-of-9 in the second half.
“A lot of times when you do something like that and come in at halftime, you’re scared to death because there is no way you can sustain it,” VanDuyne said. “We didn’t necessarily sustain it, but we didn’t take the same number of attempts. We also made plays when we needed to. We weren’t perfect, but we were gritty and got it done.”
Saturday morning at the Twin Lakes Super Six wrestling tournament, Adams equated Frankfort’s effort to a once in a lifetime performance.
“That was a bitter game,” Stoops said Saturday night. “Even if they hit 19 3s, a lot of them were uncontested. We need to get better there — get a hand up, even getting an inch closer could have changed that.
“And we were still a couple 3s away (from tying or winning). We still battled back.”