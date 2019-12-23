Every game they’re hustling.
A renwed third-quarter effort in making hustle plays — steals, outlet or extra passes, finishing fastbreaks — pushed Twin Lakes to an 83-70 victory against North White on Saturday that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.
Staked to a 26-21 halftime lead, the Indians (5-2) blew up for another 26 over the first seven minutes of the third quarter and dropped in 33 once the frame ended.
“What sparked the second half was we came out with a lot more energy,” Twin Lakes’ Cade Harker said. “We really wanted to step our defense up, and people starting hitting shots. We just pulled away.”
Brayden Houser’s 3-pointer was matched by Cale Robertson’s for a 29-24 scoreline, then the home team pushed ahead for good. Houser and Clayton Bridwell hit 3s to go along with two jumpers and a pair of foul shots for a 41-24 Twin Lakes advantage.
North White cut the lead to 11 on a Robertson 3 (41-30), but Twin Lakes sank 5 of 6 free throws to increase the lead to 16 points. The Indians’ edge later reached 20 points (52-32) and apexed at 26 (59-43) on Noah Johnston’s two foul shots late in the third.
Trey Cobb’s jumer at the buzzer cut the Vikings’ deficit to under 25 at 59-45.
“I thought our intelligence picked up, too,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said of the stanza. “We made better decisions — we still played hard, but I thought maybe a little smarter and made some things happen there.
“Got some steals, got some easy baskets, some open looks that we made. We did a better job with that (in the second half).”
Twin Lakes forced 18 turnovers, with 13 via steal. Most of those came in a second half the Indians posted 57 points on the scoreboard.
“We got more steals in the second half, and that led to a lot more layups and the fast break,” Harker said. “Then we started knocking down free throws, and we got into the bonus.”
Despite the chasm, North White head coach Matt Sipkema and his team didn’t panic. It rolled out a full-court press into a corner trapping system, and it — and shots falling — allowed the visitors to keep working and close the gap to its final margin. The Vikings (6-3) had 32 points with three minutes remianing in the third, and put up 38 in the game’s final 11 minutes.
“Knowing that, I guess I should have called that earlier,” Sipkema quipeed of the press. “Hats off to Twin Lakes. They’re quick and fast and their transition offense is unbelievable.”
North White’s comeback was also inspiring to the coach, who quickly added he doesn’t take stock in “moral victories.”
“This game right here will take us a lot farther than what (Friday) night’s did,” Sipkema said. “Was it disappointing to get right before the break? Yeah. The plus side is we have a tournament in six days (and) we’ll be right back at it.”
The late barrage also impressed Adams.
“I’ll tell you what — in the fourth quarter, they didn’t miss much,” Adams said. “Pogue and Robertson seemed to have a distance-shooting contest, see how far away they could get.
“Giving up 70 points is a lot — we don’t like that. North White didn’t quit, and fought back.”
Pogue and Robertson scored 24 apiece, combining to shoot 11 for 23 from beyond the arc. Pogue dropped in nine free throws as well.
Cobb scored 14, all within the paint, and added seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Pogue dished out eight assists and had two steals. Nate Miller contributed five rebounds and four assists.
Bridwell scored 20 on 4 for 5 shooting from beyond the arc and perfect shooting from 2-point range (3 for 3) and the line (2 for 2). Houser hit 2-of-3 from deep and scored 15, and the Indians were 8 for 21 from 3-point range. Harker added 13 and Johnston netted nine.
“In the first half, we were 2 for 11 from 3,” Bridwell said. “In the second half, I don’t know what it was, but it was way better.
“A lot of it is our defense leads into our offense. If we’re getting stops, look out.”
Jace Stoops accumulated eight points, five rebounds, two steals and a block, while Dayton Minthorn contributed five asists as three steals. Kahari Jackson tallied five rebounds and three blocks.
“We got good contributions out of a lot of people. That’s the key,” Adams said. “We had guys step up hitting free throws, guys getting rebounds, making assists, getting steals.”