LAFAYETTE — Covington used an 11-0 fourth quarter run to separate itself enough from Twin Lakes and secure a 67-62 victory in the fifth-place game of the Franciscan Health Hoops Classic on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians (2-2) held a 52-51 lead, but in a two-minute stretch lost Trojan shooter Colton Brown, which allowed the sharpshooter to hit a pair of 3-pointers. Brown finished with 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Logan Pinkerton paced Covington with 20 points while Da Keller chipped in 16 and Caleb Elmore had 12.
Covington (2-2) shot 58 percent for the game and a scorching 70.4 from inside the arc.
“We just caught a little bit of a lull. Covington is really good,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “This might sound crazy, but they are the best team we have played this year, and this was our best game of the season in terms of getting things accomplished against a team that is fundamentally sound on defense.”
The Trojans defense forced the Indians into tough situations throughout the game.
“You have to guard all of them everywhere, and if we had any breakdown, they were able to find it and capitalize,” Adams said. “Fatigue defensively contributed to that and we didn’t talk. We have to find the right guys in the game in those situations.”
Covington built an eight-point lead in the second quarter and Twin Lakes made a few lineup adjustments that helped bring the Indians back into the game.
“We made a change to start the second half and just really had a good flow and working well. We did a great job of playing together and getting good looks,” Adams noted. “We were able to run some set plays well and worked off each other inside and outside. I wish we could have rebounded better, but I attribute that to them because they did a nice job of rotating.”
Twin Lakes was led by Brayden Houser’s 18 points. Carson Gutwein chipped in 12 and both Dayton Minthorn and Clayton Bridwell finished with nine.
The Indians will host Tri-County on Friday and Rensselaer Central on Saturday.
Lafayette Jefferson won the Classic on Saturday, trouncing McCutcheon 99-55. Harrison beat West Lafayette for third place while Central Catholic bested Benton Central in the eighth-place contest.