LAFAYETTE — If there was good, it came in small doses.
Indians head coach Kent Adams was clear about everything else he saw in Twin Lakes’ 54-39 loss to Harrison on Monday in Lafayette.
“Just say this — we played like we practiced,” Adams said following the Franciscan Health Care Classic first-round loss, “so we got exactly what we deserved in terms of our performance.
“The effort … everything well we did in game one, we kind of deserted.”
The Indians (1-1) closed within eight points during the second quarter (25-17). They also pulled within seven (34-27) with a couple minutes to play in the third. The Raiders (2-0) responded with two quarter-ending pushes of their own, and went up by as many as 19 (48-29) during the fourth.
Culprits were easy to spot: Poor first-half shooting and turnovers. The Indians shot 7 for 23 in the first 16 minutes, including an 0-for-7 performance from 3-point range.
Noah Johnston sank a jumper in the lane to bring the shooting to 1 for 2, but they went two minutes without a score and netted just six points in the first eight minutes. Twin Lakes was down 25-8 before it began a run where it sank 3-of-5 shots and 3-of-4 free throws to pull within 25-17.
Harrison scored five points in the final 37 seconds to push the lead back to double digits (30-17). The Raiders took advantage of multiple opportunities given to them as the Indians committed three turnovers in the final 37 seconds.
Twin Lakes committed 11 turnovers in the opening half, and 17 in the game. Many of those were unforced — travel calls, double dribbles or bad passes. Harrison garnered just one steal during the contest.
“We didn’t have very good ball movement, had too much dribbling, poor shot selection,” Adams said. “And the defense was not good.
“Granted, Harrison is good — I know they didn’t play well their first game so I expected them to play a lot better. And (Jordan) Walters is tough, he’s hard to stop.”
Harrison also committed two turnovers in the final 37 seconds of the opening half, but got a buzzer-beating 3 from Walters to end the half. Walters also sank a 3 to end the third quarter for a 42-27 lead, and ended with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
What worked, albeit a little too late, was the Indians second-half shooting (8 for 16, 50 percent) and a defense that forced 17 Harrison turnovers, 11 via theft.
Johnston paced Twin Lakes with eight points, four rebounds two blocks, two steals and an assist. Jace Stoops scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists, and Kahari Jackson scored seven points.
The Indians face Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central at 6 p.m. Thursday in a consolation-round game. The winner advances to Saturday’s fifth-place game, the loser drops to the seventh-place game.