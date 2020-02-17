The shot had to be taken.
Time was running down, and Twin Lakes’ Noah Johnston sprinted from one side of the baseline to the other, becoming free for just a moment or two.
In that time, teammate Clayton Bridwell passed to Johnston in the left corner, just beyond the 3-point line.
Johnston rose up with his shot attempt as Carroll’s Jake Skinner rose up while jumping toward Johnston. The shot, taken with just under 2.5 seconds on the clock, clanged off the front part of the rim as Johnston screamed for a foul to be called.
The rebound was collected by Chase Harker, but Harker’s off-balance follow-up hit the side of the backboard. It also was put up after the buzzer sounded.
With Johnston still asking why a foul wasn’t called, Carroll walked off the court with a 58-56 victory Saturday.
“I had another look in mind, but that’s what we ended up taking,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “No fault in Noah — he had to shoot it because he had the ball in that position. But I think we had other options that might have been a little bit better.”
Carroll head coach Bodie Bender’s advice to his team was simple.
“Don’t foul, and if they wanted to drive the ball to the rim — well, it was a two-point game so we talked about switching off everything and obviously we wanted to contest things,” he said. “
“Our guys found a way to get it done. And we dug in defensively — we’re a pretty good defensive team.”
Saturday marked just the seventh time the Cougars (10-6) allowed more than 50 points. They rallied from a 43-37 deficit incurred when Twin Lakes’ Lewis Dellinger converted a three-point play on a layup and foul shot with 1 minute, 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I’ve called our kids a few times on our Twitter account ‘The Cardiac Cougars,’” the coach said. “Our kids respond, they’re resilient. I don’t know that I’ve had to ask them one time to play hard for us.”
Adams was concerned about his team’s latest yo-yo trick. Twin Lakes (11-9) has gone 2-4 in its last six games, with wins interspersed between four losses. The Indians have a three- and four-game win streak to their credit, but also losing skids of two and three games.
“We can’t establish any consistency. If we lose a game, then come back and win a game and then lose a game — it’s just very difficult in life to function that way, and we have to get over it,” he said. “Our mindset, our attitude is just not conducive to be able to put a string of games together and play well against good teams. That’s not a good sign coming into the sectional.”
The home team’s lead stood at 45-39 on a Jace Stoops jumper in the lane, but dwindled to one (45-44) 42 seconds later on a short 5-0 push by the visitors.
Another Dellinger layup grew the edge, but it was neutralized by Owen Duff’s three-point play to deadlock the contest at 47. Johnston hit a 3, but it was matched by Kaleb Meek’s long-distance shot.
Duff went in for another layup and foul with 1:09 on the clock. He missed the free throw, but somehow wound up with the offensive rebound as it was batted around.
That led to a split from the foul line for Duff and a 53-50 Carroll lead. It was 55-53, Carroll, after Dellinger sank two foul shots, but grew by two points when the Cougars hit 2-of-4 from the line.
Another Johnston 3 cut the lead to 57-56 with 10 seconds left. Duff, a freshman who scored 23 points, hit the first of two foul shots for Carroll’s final score, then missed the second. That enabled Adams to call a timeout to draw up a final play.
“I’m not sure our players were convinced how good (Carroll was) coming in, but I think they are now,” Adams said. “They’re solid, fundamentally sound, and we let a freshman score 23. He had more composure and gamesmanship than we did, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Duff scored eight in the final frame, adding seven rebounds and three steals. He hit 8-of-12 free throws and shot 6 for 7 from the field — including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.
“He’s a gamer,” Bender said. “For a freshman, he’s done a lot of good things for us, for sure.”
Carroll shot 56 percent from the field (20 for 36) to offset 17 turnovers. Harness added 10.
Twin Lakes shot 38 percent as Johnston scored 16, Gage Businger netted 11 and Stoops chipped in 10. Stoops and Johnston each grabbed five rebounds. Caden Harker snagged four steals and three assists, and Bridwell contributed seven assists and three steals.
“Around the basket especially — how many bunnies did we miss? How many times did we not finish plays that were right there?” Adams said. “And to their credit they did — and they were three-point plays or and-1 fouls at the end.”