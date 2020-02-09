Knox ended a six-game losing skid Saturday with a 66-61 victory against Twin Lakes.
The Redskins (8-9) overcome a 10-0 deficit by taking the ball to the basket consistently. The aggression led to a 22-2 run and a lead the Redskins never relinquished.
Knox shot 73 percent from inside the arc (22 for 30) and 67 percent (22 for 33) for the game.
“I think it took us a little time to adjust to their quickness. I thought we attacked the basket really well and didn’t stray away from the game plan,” Knox head coach Rob Krueger said. “When you get down 10 quick points, I think its real easy to stray away from the plan, but we stayed with it and got a few easy buckets to get right back into it.
“We’ve gone through a tough stretch honestly and have been close in a lot of games, but unable to get over the hump. This is nice to see the kids get some gratification.”.
Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams was disappointed with his team’s lack of physicality.
“They were 5 feet from the basket so of course they are going to shoot an unbelievable percentage. They were more physical than us and out-toughed us around the basket. We didn’t seem to mind because we kept letting them do it,” Adams said. “They didn’t want any part of shooting from the outside, but we couldn’t defend the basket or the lane.”
Knox (8-9) was just 0 for 3 from behind the arc. Krueger was happy with how his team handled Twin Lakes’ second-half run after holding a 39-29 halftime advantage. The Indians (10-8) pulled within two several times, but never took the lead because of Knox’s offensive efficiency.
“When they were in man-to-man, we were patient and got the ball into the post. When you get easy buckets you just stay with what’s working. We anticipated some adjustments at halftime, and once we got used to their 1-3-1 (zone), we got some easy buckets against that too,” Krueger said. “It took four to five bad possessions to get to that point, but we were able to settle in again and get a bunch of easy looks to close out the game.”
Three Redskins finished in double figures, led by Kole McIntire’s 24 points and nine rebounds. Cade Short added 16 points and eight boards and Zach Rose chipped in 15 points.
Gage Businger had 18 points for Twin Lakes while Noah Johnston added 17. The Indians shot 34 percent from the field and went 5 for 21 (24 percent) from behind the arc.
“Our shot selection wasn’t terrible, but we just couldn’t make them. We couldn’t make typical shots that we are normally able to score on, especially at the elbow,” Adams said. “Everyone wanted to take the first shot instead of working the ball. Our timing and rhythm were bad offensively.”
The loss was Twin Lakes’ second of the week, and has the Indians at the tipping point according to its head coach.
“This must have been carry over from Thursday night, I don’t know,” he said. “It’s so disappointing that we can’t at least play hard no matter how talented we are. We just aren’t doing the bread-and-butter things needed to win.
“Our effort and attitude are in need of improvement. If it doesn’t, it’s going to be a long four weeks. If it does, it could be a fun four weeks.”