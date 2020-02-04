KOKOMO — Northwestern’s Tayson Parker took over down the stretch to help the Tigers beat visiting Twin Lakes, 51-48, Friday night.
The game was a possible sectional preview in what should be an ultra-competitive Twin Lakes Sectional, with five teams over .500 so far.
“It’s a very balanced sectional. You play a team like Twin Lakes — and we know we’re going there for the sectional — we need to hold serve on our court. That was really important for us,” Northwestern head coach Jim Gish said.
The win is Northwestern’s fifth straight and snapped Twin Lakes’ four-game win streak.
Friday night’s game featured 22 lead changes and seven ties, but was highlighted by Parker’s ability to dominate the fourth quarter. The senior guard scored 14 of his game-high 29 points in the quarter.
He went 10 for 11 from the line and scored twice at the rim. He also finished with 12 rebounds.
“He just put it in an extra gear in the fourth quarter and we knew he was capable of that but didn’t have enough guys step up and stop him,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “A critical play is him driving through three guys and they call a foul that is iffy, but how many times did we foul a 3-point shooter or out away from the basket?
“Our defense was outstanding because their other guys didn’t do much.”
The game was tied at 39 before the lead went back and forth eight times over the next two minutes.
“Tayson has a unique ability. He is a winner, doesn’t like to lose. If you like winning more than you hate losing, you find a way to get it done,” Gish said.
Adams thought his team struggled down the stretch.
“We were very sloppy with the basketball and that’s disappointing. A couple of turnovers at the end were critical,” he added.
Parker gave Northwestern a 51-48 advantage with 10.2 seconds left. After a Twin Lakes timeout, Jadden Ousley found himself open for a 3 on the wing, but missed long.
“We were trying to get to the basket and Northwestern was switching, so we knew someone was going to pop open. Jadden has been practicing and shooting as well as anyone, so I thought that was a deserved opportunity. It just didn’t go in,” Adams said.
According to Gish, Friday was a great preview of tournament time.
“Kent does a great job with his kids and they’re well coached and they’re a very good offensive team and defensive team. They showed that. I thought it was a great basketball game,” Gish said. “Twin Lakes is a good squad. They’re coming off a double-overtime win against a really good West Lafayette team and we knew it was going to be a battle. They throw 11 guys at you and by our scouting report, all 11 can score in some way.”
Noah Johnston’s 15 points paced Twin Lakes. Clayton Bridwell added nine points, four assists and four steals and Jace Stoops had eight points and six rebounds.