LAFAYETTE — Class A No. 4 ranked Central Catholic’s ability to run the floor for easy baskets was the difference Wednesday night in its 69-50 Hoosier Conference victory against Twin Lakes.
With junior Carson Barrett initiating the fastbreak, the Knights (16-3, 3-0 HC) dominated the second and third quarters and outscored the Indians by 14 over that stretch. Barrett finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
“We always want to get it out and go. We wanted to try to wear their bigs down. Our bigs are pretty athletic so they like to get out and run,” Central Catholic head coach Dave Barrett said. “The guys did a nice job of it and Carson always does a nice job of finding someone over the top. When guys run hard they get layups.”
The 6-foot, 5-inch junior presents unique match-up problems for opposing teams.
“It gives us something no one else has. Teams aren’t ready for it and his first look is to the basket. No matter where he grabs it, even if it’s out of the net, he’s looking deep,” coach Barrett noted. “Our guys know to run because they know if they do he is going to get it to them.”
David Schwartz finished with a game-high 17 points while Clark Barrett added 16.
Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams thought Carsonalso hurt the Indians in the halfcourt. The Knights shot 25 for 31 (81 percent) from inside the 3-point line.
“They are so good at moving without the ball. Carson Barrett jumps in the air and twist and turns and they don’t quit moving. We were watching him and their other players were cutting behind him. They got a lot of easy shots,” Adams said. “How many layups or easy baskets did they get, because I’m sure it was at least the difference in the game?”
Twin Lakes trailed 13-12 early in the second when Barrett scored 12 of the Knights’ next 15 points to extend their advantage to 29-20 at halftime.
“I thought we played pretty good. Solid defensively all night and handled their different defenses. I thought once we got used to their 3-2 we did a nice job attacking and getting it to the basket,” coach Barrett said. “We started a little slow, but once we settled in we were fine. We saw what they were going to do on film. It just took use a few minutes to settle in.”
Jadden Ousley paced Twin Lakes with 15 points while Stoops had six points and eight rebounds.
“I would have liked to have been more competitive, tougher and fought a lot harder. We just didn’t look like we had the energy or fight in our guts to compete,” Adams said. “They are going to decide how much longer than want to play because they just don’t have the fire. Maybe it was a fluke, but you have to battle and fight. My philosophy is to go down swinging and we didn’t do that tonight.”