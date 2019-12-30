LOGANSPORT — Notre Dame verbal commit JR Konieczny and his South Bend St. Joseph teammates came out on fire Saturday afternoon in its 87-64 victory against Twin Lakes.
Konieczny was 8-of-14 from the field and 12 for 12 from the free throw line on his way to 32 points. St. Joseph’s (7-1) shot 63 percent from the field, including 65 percent in the first half.
“They were on fire. He (Konieczny) could get his shot off at anytime and anywhere being 6-foot-7,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “We really needed to stop the shot process before it happened to have any type of impact on his shot. He was very difficult to guard.”
Twin Lakes (5-4) trailed 26-22 after one quarter, but lost the game in the second and third when St. Joseph’s outscored Adams’ team, 48-25.
“South Bend St. Joe is very big, physical and strong. We were just outmatched in that regard, but we got off to a strong start in the first quarter. The second and third quarters were disastrous for us,” Adams said. “That was the outcome of the game.”
Will Terry had 15 points for St. Joe and Cole Hatkevich added 12.
Twin Lakes was paced by Jace Stoops’ 12 points. Brayden Houser added 11 and Clayton Bridwell had 10.
“We did some decent things in the fourth quarter, but it’s tough to play that team especially after such a disappointing effort and loss against Logansport earlier in the day, but we are looking for signs of improvement,” Adams said. “We are playing against better teams and hopefully we can continue to improve moving forward.”
“In the fourth quarter, we hit some shots and guys relaxed a little bit. We just dribbled too much today. One guy would hold it or take a few dribbles before he moved the ball.”
Logansport 50, Twin Lakes 49
Execution doomed Twin Lakes its first tournament game Saturday morning.
It began when Logansport’s Noah Lange sank a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left for a 50-47 lead.
“We drew it up to get that shot. Noah is one of the better shooters in the area, I just didn’t know he was going to pull the trigger,” Logansport head coach Drew Schauss said.
After a quick basket by Stoops pulled Twin Lakes within one, Lange was fouled with 7.2 seconds left. He missed the front end of the one-and-one.
After a Logansport (4-4) foul and a Twin Lakes timeout, the Indians had a final opportunity. However, Brayden Houser was trapped along the sidelines and was called for a travel with nine-tenths of a second remaining.
“I thought we were getting what we wanted. We wanted someone to drive to the basket to get a layup or draw a foul,” Adams said. “Logansport came to trap, and we turned it over.”
Twin Lakes turned the ball over 17 times and never led after scoring the game’s first four points.
“Obviously we were trying to go too fast. Playing at 9 a.m. we were not ready to play,” Adams added. “We were sloppy with our passes, had the bobbles and did things that resulted in not being focused. I understand it’s hard to play early, but Logansport was able to do it.”
Twin Lakes trailed by as many as eight in the second and got back into the game by forcing 18 Logansport turnovers.
“We have to use our defense to keep us in the game. Our defense, full-court and away from the basket was good, but once we got near the basket, they had the advantage big-time,” Adams said. “We needed to force turnovers and then convert. We did force turnovers and the second half was better than the first half. We didn’t really convert consistently to get a nice run going.
“We would tie the game, but followed that up by giving up relatively easy baskets.”
According to Schauss, Twin Lakes’ pressure wasn’t a surprise.
“We have run into problems all year with teams trapping us. We are starting to figure out how to break pressure, but Twin Lakes plays a bunch of aggressive kids and (are) fundamentally sound with their traps,” Schauss said. “We hit the middle and attacked in the second quarter and that’s when we had the most success.”
Malachi Pearson paced Logansport with 15 points and six boards while Noah Johnston had 14 points and six rebounds for Twin Lakes. Stoops added seven points and eight boards.