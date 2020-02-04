RUSSIAVILLE — Twin Lakes’ boys basketball team bounced back from a loss Friday to beat Western, 58-53, on Saturday.
The victory ended Western’s (12-5) nine-game win streak and put Twin Lakes (10-6) back at four game over .500 for the season.
“I’m so proud of our guys for learning and getting the job done from the previous night’s experience. We did a better job of controlling the ball and hitting free throws down the stretch,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “It was another great game. This win makes a huge impact because it gives our guys confidence that we can play with these teams and also beat them.
“We are going to see these teams again. It is a good final stretch for us, and we are making progress.”
Kahari Jackson hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Indians a boost heading into the final frame.
“I thought Northwestern was more physical than us and we knew we had to be tougher. We wrote on the board that toughness wins,” Adams said. “Western is tough to guard because they spread you out and drive to the basket and hit 3s when we went zone.”
The game’s physicality picked up after halftime as Twin Lakes had 11 of its 15 third-quarter points in the paint or from the line. The Panthers went 6-of-6 from the charity stripe in the quarter.
Noah Johnston paced Twin Lakes with 14 points and four rebounds while Jackson added 12 points. Clayton Bridwell had nine points, Brayden Houser chipped in eight points and four boards and Gage Businger added seven points.
“Khari has been trying so hard and struggling to do things and get it figured out and tonight I thought he just relaxed and played,” Adams said. “He used his athleticism to do some things and Gage has been strong for us all year. He is such a hard competitor and a great young man.”
Nate Liddell scored 13 points for Western while Cooper Jarvis and Evan Kretz each finished with 10. Panthers leading scorer Kyle Sanders was held to eight with Lewis Dellinger guarding the Western standout.
“Lewis is a smart kid and has a high IQ for a team game that helps him do a good job,” Adams said.
Twin Lakes will play Central Catholic on Thursday with both teams undefeated in Hoosier Conference division play.