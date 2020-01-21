A 22-point fourth quarter ignited the Indians on the road.
Twin Lakes’ boys basketball team overcame a slim one-point deficit by outscoring Kankakee Valley by four in the final stanza Saturday in Wheatfield for a 70-67 victory.
The Indians (8-5) shot 55 percent from the field (29 for 53) to help offset 11 free throws, eight 3-pointers and 51 percent shooting from the Kougars.
Jace Stoops and Noah Johnston combined to shoot 15 for 21, while Brayden Houser was 6 for 11 from the floor. Johnston scored a team-high 18, while Stoops chipped in 14 and Houser added 11.
Stoops contributed seven rebounds and a steal, while Johnston collected six rebounds and three assists. Houser accumulated six assists, three rebounds and a steal. Clayton Bridwell doled out three assists and grabbed three rebounds, as well, as Twin Lakes garnered 19 assists.
Cavaliers claim weekend split
Tri-County (2-13, 1-1 Midwest Conference) picked up a conference win and a split over the weekend. The Cavaliers fell to LaCrosse, 56-50, on Saturday, but beat West Central, 65-28, on Friday.
No other information was reported.
Seeger 50, Frontier 34
The Falcons (1-12) lost on the road Saturday. No other information was reported.
Girls
Covenant Christian 61, Frontier 43
The Falcons (6-13) closed an 0-3 week with a road loss on Saturday.
Gymnastics
Foster opens season at Valparaiso Invitational
Tri-County’s Kylie Foster placed top-10 in three of four apparatuses and sixth all-around at Saturday’s Valparaiso Invitational.
Her all-around score was 35.375, with a high score of 9.25 on the floor exercise and a high placement of sixth on the balance beam (9.2). She also hit a 9 (9.05) on the vault, which placed her seventh. Her uneven bars score was 7.85.