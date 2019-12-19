Indiana Tech prides itself on preparing its baseball players for life off the field.
Shane Thorpe was impressed during their visit to the NAIA school in Fort Wayne, longtime head coach Kip McWilliams spent nearly the entire time selling the Thorpes on what the school could do for Colton off the field.
“He was more focused on life concepts and stuff, and not just baseball,” said the now- senior Colton on Wednesday. “We’re not there just to play baseball. We’re there because we’re going to learn about life, going to be a family.”
That approach was one of several reasons Colton “fell in love” with the Warriors. He signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play for McWilliams and Indiana Tech after graduation next spring.
“I think that the most important thing for a kid when he goes to college is to understand that it’s a four-year commitment, and you’re looking for your livelihood for the rest of your life,” Twin Lakes head coach Jake Burton said. “You have to prepare yourself to face the real world. It’s a good foundation for him to be able to do that.”
Thorpw also liked McWilliams’ approach to the game. McWilliams is 440-264-2 at Tech, with 11 appearances in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament championship, 10 trips to the NAIA National Championship and one trip to the Avista NAIA World Series.
Last season the Warriors (42-16-1) completed one of the best years in program history, repeating as the WHAC regular season champions, claiming the Tournament title and advancing to the Avista NAIA World Series for the first time since 2003. Indiana Tech won its opening round game against Bellevue University via walk-off in the 10th inning.
“He teaches in the same way (as coach Burton),” the third baseman said. “He’s not going to favor anybody. He does things how they’re supposed to be done — you have to work to get to where you want to be. It’s everything I like in a coach.”
Thorpe batted .286 (26 for 91), with a .352 slugging percentage and a .738 OPS. He collected five extra-base hits, with four doubles, and drove in 31 runs. Thorpe scored 12 runs, and walked 15 times. He drove in five during a 14-3 win against Rensselaer Central as a season high, accrued three hits apiece in a pair of games, and garnered three game-winning hits.
“Hopefully, his hitting will come a little bit better this year. He struggled a bit early, but found a rhythm,” Burton said. “He’s a clutch player who plays a good third base, but we might use him in the middle of the infield, too.”
Warriors assistant Miguel Tucker noted the baseball lifer’s statistics and work with Twin Lakes and the Hoosier Warhawks drew McWilliams’ interest, along with his mentality and size.
“The ability he has in the future, especially with how serious we take our development in each one of our guys, is what we like,” Tucker said, “We see big things in the future — that’s the plan at least.”