Twin Lakes will return to athletic competition this weekend, according to a news release from Athletic Director Kent Adams.
“Due to learning new information this morning about how to interpret the number of practices required before returning to competition after a shutdown,” Twin Lakes football, cross-country and girls golf will participate in events Saturday, the release reads.
The football team will host Indianapolis Tindley at 6 p.m. The girls golf program will participate in the Hoosier Conference tournament at Chippendale Golf Course in Kokomo, as previously scheduled. The cross-country program will participate at the Maconaquah Invitational, as previously scheduled.
Both starts times are 9 a.m.
Boys soccer
North White 11, North Miami 0
Happy 50th, Jeremy Boszor.
The only head coach North White’s soccer team has ever known collected his 50th career win on Saturday in Denver.
Auner Ramirez scored three goals, Kevin Rubio Garcia added a goal and four assists and Diego Maravilla had five saves for North White (5-1).
Juan Mata and Ethan Sparks each collected three points, with two goals and an assist apiece.
Cross-Country
Frontier’s boys, girls place top-5 in Caston
The duel continues.
North White senior Dominick Hernandez placed fifth at Saturday’s Caston Invitational, besting Frontier’s Thomas Tullius by 19 seconds (18 minutes, 0.8 seconds-18:19.95).
Tullius and the Falcons, however, placed fourth (136 points) while the Vikings placed seventh (182).
Frontier placed three in the top 25, with Arthur Zarse (19th, 19:17.33) and Chase Harner (22nd, 19:21) following Tullius. The Falcons also placed their final two scorers — Sawyer Richter (20:45.81) and Eli Mathew (20:51.84) at 46th and 49th, respectively. North White’s Juan Mata placed ninth in 18:30.71, but the Vikings’ next runner came in at 38th (Dane Hood, 20:45.95). Eli Stearns (21:47.98) was 58th, and Kevin Dahlenburg (26:15.29) placed 85th.
The boys team was without Jesus Mata.
Tri-County scored 284 points and placed 13th out of 13 teams. Justin Kilmer placed 29th in 19:46.7 to lead the Cavaliers, while James Dreblow placed 57th (21:41.49).
The Falcons’ girls placed fifth (167). Emma Blissett (22:09.54) and Courtney Gutwein (22:57.31) placed 12th and 14th, respectively. Campbell Pekny (24:57.5) was 38th, and the Reagans (Alea and Alexa) placed 50th and 59th, respectively, in 25:56.22 and 26:50.78.
North White’s Hannah Cosgray placed 15th (23:00.21) while Olivia Allen was 35th (24:48.60).
Tri-County’s girls scored 291 points and placed 13th as a team. Becca Brooks (40th), Brynn Warren (51st) and Amalee Scheitlin (54th) had a 50-second pack time.