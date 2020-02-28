Twin Lakes Business Leadership students are raising money through a coed volleyball tournament. The tournament is from 6-9 p.m. March 19 at Twin Lakes.
Form your own team (seven-player limit) and pay $5 each, or pay $3 and we will put you into a draw. Draw teams are selected after March 10. Forms are located in the high school front office, in Mrs. Rogers’ room, or via download. Turn in to Mrs. Rogers, Hunter Coble or Jase Greear by March 10.
Make checks payable to Twin Lakes High School. Contact Mrs. Rogers at rogersl@twinlakes.k12.in.us for more information.
Boys basketball
North White 64, Caston 52
Hunter Pogue scored 23 points and Cale Robertson scored 22 as the Vikings (12-10) won Tuesday night in Caston. Dominick Hernandez added 10 points.
Pogue hit six 3-pointers and Robertson sank three. Robertson added seven rebounds and Trey Cobb snagged eight. Nate Miller dished out six assists.