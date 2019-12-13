The Indians girls beat West Lafayette, 69-19, and Rensselaer Central, 67-26, on Thursday in West Lafayette to sweep the week’s dual meets and go 3-0 before today’s 10 a.m. Twin Lakes Invitational. The girls beat Logansport at home Tuesday.
The boys fell to both the Red Devils, 88-14, and Bombers, 70-32, while battling illness. They beat the Berries on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Twin Lakes 51, West Lafayette 46
Senior Lucy Mowery sank two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to secure a Hoosier Conference road victory Tuesday in West Lafayette. The Indians shot ahead with a 15-point second quarter.
Evelyn Scharer scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double. She added three blocks.
Addison Ward sank a apir of 3-pointers and added 13 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Hodgen contributed five points, five rebounds and four assists.
Mowery went 3 for 4 from the line and netted three points.
North White 37, Pioneer 34
A 16-point first quarter was enough to help hold off the Panthers on Thursday in Monon. North White (7-2) got balanced scoring, with three between seven and nine points, and used 14 steals to overcome 15 turnovers.
Lynzi Heimlich scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds, and Olivia Allen added eight points. Kinsey Westerhouse chipped in seven points, three rebounds and three steals. Marissa Benitez contributed five rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Wrestling
West Lafayette 40, Twin Lakes 38
The Red Devils ended the dual meet with three consecutive victories — two pins and a forfeit win — on Tuesday in Monticello to quash the Indians’ bid for a victory.
Isaac Lashbrook and Isaac Purcell each earned pins at 145 pounds and 220, respectively. Anthony Pulliam (160) and Adam Rodriguez (132) each picked up major decisions — 9-0 for Rodriguez and 15-3 for Pulliam. Jacob Milligan won by injury default, while Drew Keesling (195) and Caleb Turner (106) each earned forfeit wins.