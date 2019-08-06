WEST LAFAYETTE — All Monday’s round proved was the season began, according to the offhand chatter Twin Lakes’ girls golf team had while it played out its round at the Coyote Crossing Golf Club.
Twin Lakes’ season-opener at the Harrison Invitational produced a team score of 407, with senior Danielle D’Andrea’s 92 leading the way on a day that featured unrelenting heat and sunshine. Several players, and even coach Lacey Bizco, noted the team historically hasn’t shot impeccably in the opener — the Indians carded a 423 last season at the same invitational.
Still, Bizco felt the round “went well” and attributed the format for helping some of her less-experienced golfers get through it. The Harrison Invitational places varsity teams together in fivesomes, as a opposed to the traditional splitting of programs into 1-2-3-4-5 threesomes or foursomes.
“It was definitely different but the girls played so well together and had such good attitudes,” Bizco said. “The camaraderie that they had was nice to see, because in golf you don’t see that very much.”
Hadley Pell carded a 102, while Averie Brandt (113), Macie Rothrock (114) and Chloie Roth (117) followed suit. The Indians nearly placed in order of scoring versus their opening ranking — Brandt was listed as the No. 4 golfer, while Rothrock was listed No. 3 — and scores for D’Andrea, Pell and Rothrock all dropped from last season’s opener at Coyote Crossing.
Twin Lakes participated in Lafayette Jefferson’s Broncho Invitational on Tuesday; results were unavailable as of press time. The Indians will participate in the West Lafayette Invitational on Thursday, the Benton Central Lady Bison Invitational on Friday and the Twin Lakes Invitational on Saturday.