Twin Lakes’ girls basketball team rebounded Saturday to win its home opener against Delphi, 46-31.
The Indians (2-2) came off Wednesday’s 30-20 loss to Carroll in which they shot 2 for 31 in the second half and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Three days later they held the Oracles (2-1) scoreless for the last 5 minutes, 39 seconds of the contest.
Two Delphi free throws by Haley Nelson, who had a team-high nine points and nine rebounds, were the Oracles’ last points of the game. Twin Lakes scored the final 10 points and outscored Delphi 12-3 in the fourth quarter.
“I think we showed some guts to get within two, but I don’t know if it’s energy level because we couldn’t get over the hump,” Delphi head coach Rainey Jones said. “Our senior leadership has to get better. We have some young kids that we are trying to work in, and they are doing better, but we just have to put everything together.”
Delphi shot 18 percent from the field, while Twin Lakes shot 57 percent in the second half.
“I thought we were able to run our base offense and for the most part we were able to take care of the basketball. Once we were able to extend the lead that kind of deflated them a little bit and were able to make enough plays to get the win,” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said.
Jones didn’t want to give her team excuses after the contest.
“I don’t know if we felt pressure from them, but our shooting percentage was terrible. Hopefully that doesn’t happen again,” the Oracles head coach added. “I don’t know if it was Twin Lakes’ defense or just us. I don’t like to give excuses, but it may have been a confidence thing or being tired after playing three days in a row, but it took a toll on us.”
Freshmen Addison Ward and Evelyn Scharer paced the Indians offensively. Ward had 20 points, seven assists and seven rebounds while Scharer added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.
“They were more relaxed and came out and knocked down some shots. That really helped us a lot,” Bowsman said. “Game in and game out we are going to have different girls contribute, but tonight it was those two. Hopefully it will be different girls in the future.”