The season ended for Twin Lakes’ boys tennis team with a 5-0 loss to Hoosier Conference foe West Lafayette in the Kokomo Regional’s first round on Tuesday in Kokomo.
Reece Arthur took one game in a 6-1, 6-0 loss at No. 3 singles, while Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard took a game in a 6-0, 6-1 loss. At No. 1 doubles, Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein lost, 6-2, 6-2, for the Indians (17-6).
Girls Soccer
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
The Indians saw their season end in the Hanover Central Sectional semifinal Thursday in Cedar Lake. Twin Lakes closed the year with a 1-12-1 record.
Volleyball
North White drops a pair of matches
The Vikings (13-10) fell twice during the week in a pair of sweeps. North White lost to North Newton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, in Kentland on Tuesday, and then lost to West Lafayette, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday in Monon.
Lynzi Heimlich accumulated 21 kills, 15 blocks, 25 assists and an ace, while Kinsey Westerhouse added 18 kills and two blocks. Emily Phelps contributed two aces and 16 digs, while Caitlyn Conn accrued 17 digs and two aces in one match played.
Marissa Benitez garnered 23 assists and an ace.
Frontier 3, Rensselaer Central 0
The Falcons (8-17) won 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday in Chalmers. No other information was reported.
Pioneer 3, Twin Lakes 1
The Indians (6-18) won the first set, but fell 19-25, 25-1, 25-18, 25-13. No other information was reported.