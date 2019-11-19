Twin Lakes basketball program will host a skills clinic for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 23rd. Three-point shooting contests and player autographs and pictures will also be a part of the event.
Posters will be available for purchase.
Frontier girls basketball drops two games
Since beginning the season with a home-opening win, the Falcons (1-2) fell 53-30 to Clinton Central on Nov. 9 and 47-41 to Carroll on Saturday.
Kyra Wilson averaged 8.5 points, eight rebounds and two steals, while Emma Blissett averaged eight points and 5.5 rebounds. Emi Frier averaged five points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two steals. Abbie Carter scored 12 against Carroll and averaged four rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Carroll hit 16 of 32 free throws, sinking more foul shots than Frontier took (14). The Falcons committed 22 fouls
Tri-County opens season 0-3
The Cavaliers began 2019-2020 with three road games, and averaged 23 percent shooting from the field in dropping all three games — 50-29 at Pioneer, 53-38 at Kouts and 51-43 at LaCrosse.
Emma Michal averaged 11 points and 2.67 steals, and Myah Alberts contributed 8.67 points, 6.67 rebounds and two steals. Brynn Warren averaged seven points and 1.67 steals, and Maddie Musser averaged 5.67 points and four rebounds.