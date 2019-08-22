Three-point-1 miles.
The length of a cross-country meet.
That, according to Tri-County cross-country head coach Ryan Harrington, has made it harder and harder to get runners to replace talent.
“Our sport, for everyone else, is punishment, but that is what makes these kids and sport special. I’m a business teacher, but I started as a PE teacher in elementary school and all those kids wanted to do is run,” Harrington said. “Middle schoolers lose that and really don’t want to participate. I have really started focusing on getting sixth graders because, if you can, get them started early.”
The boys team lost five, which concerns Harrington.
“This season will definitely have a different feel,” he said. “It is never easy to replace athletes. … The good news is we add several freshmen who have already had success as middle school runners. The middle school boys won the conference fairly easily last season and that was in large part due to the incoming freshman trio of Justin Kilmer, Noah Oiler and James Dreblow.
“Kilmer specifically is looking for a breakout season after finishing first in the 1,600- and 800-meter runs during the (junior high) track conference meet.”
Several high school athletes rejoin the team — sophomore Logan Doty and seniors Zach Gretencord and Brandon Shellcrosslee. Doty and Shellcrosslee were injured, while Gretencord hasn’t run since sixth grade.
Junior Jaedan Johnson (Harrison Regional, 78th, 20 minutes, 20 seconds) will lead the boys team, as will sophomore Evan Getz and ?senior? Dru McAdams.
“Jaedan is the lone returning regional qualifier … (and) is always pushing himself in practice and will set the tone for our early workouts with so many young runners on the team,” Harrington said. “Evan Getz will also look to breakthrough after being the seventh man most of last season as a freshman.”
Tri-County’s girls return five, led by two-time regional qualifier Erin Bahler (74th, 25:01). Senior classmate Bailey Metzinger and sophomores Brynn Warren, Grace Rodehan and Willa Wamsley join Bahler. Newcomers Ashley Ford and Becca Brooks provide more depth.
“This season we start with a decent amount of experience on the girls team. Now we just need to take the next step. We have finished second in conference the last two seasons to Frontier and are looking to build on that success in other areas,” Harrington said. “Erin has been one of our top runners all four years and has been in a leadership role since sophomore year. The example she sets in practice is going to be big as we continue to improve.
“Bailey Metzinger is the only athlete to have been on the team all five years I’ve been head coach. She has improved tremendously … from eighth grade on. I can’t wait to see where she ends up.”