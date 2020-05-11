WOLCOTT — Athletes in girls’ and boys’ basketball and wrestling were among those honored at the Tri-County winter sports awards program.
Award presentations were done remotely by coaches and those programs can be found on TC’s athletic website at www.tri-countyathletics.com.
“We would like to congratulate all of the award winners from this past season as well as all of the 2020 seniors,” TC’s athletic officials said. “It has been a very trying time for the graduating seniors as they have seen their high school careers cut short. As they have done through their time at Tri-County, they have continued to be leaders through this pandemic. We appreciate all of their efforts and dedication in the athletic program during their time as Cavaliers. We wish all of the 2020 seniors great success in the future.”
The Lady Cavalier basketball program had two of its middle school teams finish the season undefeated, with the sixth-grade girls, coached by Ashley LeBeau, ending the season at 12-0. The seventh-grade girls squad, coached by Rachel Harper, finished the season with a sparkling 15-0 mark, including a White County Tournament title.
The eighth-grade Lady Cavs, coached by Larry Ewen, finished 6-10, while TC’s junior varsity squad ended the year at 0-8.
Varsity coach Missi Tyler’s squad finished 6-15, placing third in the Midwest Conference.
Tyler presented a handful of individual awards, including Best Free Throw Percentage and Best Field Goal Percentage to Brynn Warren. Autumn Ross won for Most Rebounds, Rory Stearns won the Cavalier Spirit Award, Emma Michal had the Most Steals and Maddie Musser won the Sportsmanship award.
Michal was an all-Midwest Conference selection and Warren was honorable mention MWC as well as Journal and Courier Small School Honorable Mention. Michal, Kiara Harris, Myah Alberts and Musser were academic all-conference picks.
JV award winners included Jasmine Culp, Best Free Throw Percentage and Best Defensive Player; Stearns, Most Rebounds and Best Field Goals Percentage; and Willa Wamsley, Sportsmanship.
Johnetta Whitmore won an eighth-grade award for Best Free Throw Percentage and also took home the Most Rebounds plaque. Thalia Pearson was Most Improved and Katie Pinkerton won the Sportsmanship award.
Seventh-grade award winners included Taylor VanMeter for Best Free Throw Percentage, Most Rebounds and Most Steals; Olivia Ross for Most Improved; Ella Culp as Sportsmanship; and Sara Zarse for Most Assists.
Sixth-grade girls’ basketball players honored were Evalynn Ross, Best Free Throw Percentage; Alivia Pritts, Most Rebounds; Lauren Bledsoe, Most Improved; and Grace Tyler, Sportsmanship.
The Tri-County wrestling team continues to build its program under the guidance of James Wamsley and Scott Luesse. This winter, senior Luke Ulrich won the 145-pound weight class at the Midwest Conference meet. He also advanced through the Twin Lakes Sectional and competed at the Logansport Regional.
Wrestling award winners included Ulrich for Most Pins and Sportsmanship; Bryce Bahler, Most Dedicated; and Dezmond Nabors, Most Improved.
JV award winners included Kody Gorney, Most Pins; Zane McAdams, Most Improved; and Kaiden Schini, Most Promising Newcomer.
Mark Greterncord’s varsity boys’ basketball team captured a share of the Midwest Conference title this winter, finishing 4-1 in league play. The Cavaliers tied with North White.
Overall, TC finished 6-19 and the JV squad had a 6-15 record. The Cavalier “C” team, coached by Andrea Gretencord, finished 1-6 on the season.
At the middle school level, the Cavaliers’ eighth-grade squad, coached by Denny Stitz, finished 6-11, while the seventh grade was 9-7 under coach Stan Cook. Larry Ewen coached the sixth-grade squad to an 11-1 mark.
Varsity award winners included Jaedan Johnson for Best Free Throw Percentage; Logan Doty, Most Rebounds; Zach Gretencord, Most Assists and Best Defensive Player; Korbin Lawson for Cavalier Spirit; Justin Cree for Senior Scholastic; and Chase Stearns for best Sportsmanship.
Cree was honored setting the school mark in 3-pointers made in a game with eight, while Johnson earned all-Midwest Conference honors and honorable mention White County.
Zach Gretencord was named all-White County and honorable mention all-MWC along with teammate Cree. Academic all-MWC picks included Cree, Gretencord and Logan Schneidt and Cree and Gretencord were named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State.
JV boys’ awards were presented to Jimmy Roudebush, Best Free Throw Percentage and Most Assists; Nate Corbin, Most Rebounds; Evan Getz, Best Defensive Player; and Will Getz, Sportsmanship.
C-team awards were given to Justin Kilmer, Best Free Throw Percentage and Most Rebounds; Will Getz, Most Assists; and Avery Pritts, Sportsmanship.
At the middle school level, Koby Bahler was presented the Best Free Throw Percentage Award by his eighth-grade coaches. Teammates Connor Ross (Most Rebounds), Ian Brooks (Most Improved) and Eric Zarse (Sportsmanship) were also honored.
Seventh-grade players recognized were Noah Dahlenburg, Best Free Throw Percentage; Riley Hughes, Most Rebounds; Kolby Hathaway, Most Improved; and Brayden Bailey, Sportsmanship.
Honored at the sixth-grade level were Drew Foster, Best Free Throws Percentage; Saber Province, Most Rebounds; Sawyer Cleefman, Most Assists; and Tyler Burns, Sportsmanship.
Tri-County was represented in gymnastics this winter by senior Kylie Foster, who participated alongside the Lafayette Jeff gymnastics team. She was coached by her mom, Julie Foster.
The younger Foster competed on the uneven bars, vault, balance beam and floor exercise. Her top scores this year were 9.4 in vault, 8.75 in uneven bars, 9.5 in balance beam, 9.5 in floor and 36.55 in all-around.
The TC athletic department would also like to thank coach Bridget Redstone and her cheer squad for all they do for the athletes and providing school spirit throughout the year.
“The ladies put in a lot of long hours and hard work decorating the hallways, lockers and gyms during the season,” TC officials said. “Your spirit adds to the atmosphere of the ball games.”
Earning senior cheerleader awards were Destiny Jordan, Ski-Lei Darrall and Hannah Brouhard.