Editor’s note: Several senior spring sports athletes around the county have begun to release essays through social media regarding their careers. If you are a senior athlete who has written one and would like to share it, please email it sports@thehj.com. Essay is edited for spelling and grammar.
If you would have asked me at the beginning of freshman year if I were going to run track my immediate answer was, “Haha. Um, no I’m not a runner” every time. That was until about two weeks before track started. I basically got peer pressured into it: “Just try it out and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to run next year.” It took some convincing, but I caved. I decided to give it a go. Conditioning with coach (Dick) Kochert was intense but it slowly grew on me. Practices with my teammates created memories that will last a lifetime. From chasing ground squirrels around the track to scaring each other with worms after a good rain to actually doing our workouts. Saturday practices were the practices to get things done, come in early do your workouts and that was the best start to your day. You don’t have to be a “runner” to be in track, you just have to have determination, dedication and discipline.
(Classmate) Erin (Bahler), thank you for being my number one supporter through everything. Sports, school, life, you name it — you’re there. Thank you for pushing me to give my best and convincing me to join this crazy track family that has made such a big impact on me. Thank you for listening to me complain about how sore I am and telling me to toughen up, but then telling me how sore you are just minutes later. Also for teaching me how to bare ice baths. I’m forever grateful for you and all of our memories.
Brynn (Warren), I’m sad that we didn’t get to share track season this year but thankful that we got to enjoy last year together! Thank you for being Erin and my biggest cheerleader, as we are yours! You’re such a little burst of energy and know how to put a smile on anyone’s face or make him or her laugh. Never stop being you! I love all the memories that we have packed into just one year and can’t wait to make more after corona allows us, with Erin of course. And I’m ready to come watch you bust tail next year!
Coach (Rachel) Harper, I cannot thank you enough for all you have done for me! Thank you for pushing me to do my best in everything I do. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for always being there for me to rant to about whatever and always having the best advice, even if it’s not what I want to hear. Morning workouts were the best, especially when we are all still half asleep and took forever to actually finish our workout. Miss getting a good ol’ punch in the arm or giving you the hardest high-fives and just miss seeing you and yelling “Rachellllll!” from how ever far away we are.
Coach (Ryan) Harrington, thank you for all that you do and pushing me to reach above the tree line and for the sky. Thank you for stepping in and being my high jump coach, I appreciate all that you did for me! Wishing we could have a Saturday morning practice where the sun is just coming out and it’s just the jumpers and coaches out at the track. Tony or Rachel would bring breakfast for the coaches and we would sit out on the mat until we got the motivation to actually start practice. Just sitting there with my three favorite coaches making jokes and teaching me techniques. I could not have asked for better coaches!
Track fam, I never thought I would be a part of a team that runs for fun. But I could not have asked for a better experience. I’m going to miss it. Running in the rain, snow, heat — whatever the weather — and baring it together. High jump and sprints — never thought I’d say it, but I’m gonna miss them.
If you’ve made it to the end: thank you for listening to my rant :) but in all honesty the past four years I would not trade for anything and it sucks that the season barely started and got taken from us just as it was starting (along with softball, baseball and golf-was looking forward to cheering on my pals). I know for me I have made some memories that will last a lifetime and am forever grateful. ❤