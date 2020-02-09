ROYAL CENTER — Underdog Tri-County was no match for Class A No. 4 ranked Pioneer in Friday’s first Pioneer Sectional semifinal.
With a suffocating defense and a quick-strike offense, the Panthers thumped the overmatched Cavaliers, 73-34.
“We had to match their intensity and we didn’t do that to start with and it didn’t seem like they ever missed a bucket,” Tri-County head coach Missi Tyler said. “They were also able to run their transition (offense). When we stopped the ball, we didn’t cover up the passing lanes so that gave them so many easy buckets.
Pioneer head coach Jeff Brooke felt his team’s defense set the tone.
“Our girls did a nice job of covering (their) shooters,” he said. “We were running a 2-3 zone and we knew (Emma) Michal and (Maddie) Musser could hit the open shot, so my girls did a great job of talking tonight and communicating on defense.
“Credit our (posts) because they were talking a lot letting (the guards) know where the shooters were.”
Pioneer (21-3) also outrebounded Tri-County, 35-11.
“Our key all year has been to dominate the boards. When we are able to rebound the ball we are able to get into our transition offense,” Brooke said. “That’s always one of our goals to win the battle of the boards.”
Tyler felt her squad reacted slowly to Pioneer’s defense.
“Their defense made it really hard for us to swing the ball. We were slow to start to get the ball reversed,” the coach said. “They took away our passing angles and we never had our feet set so we were always rushing to shoot. That is never in our best interest.”
Cavalier sophomore Autumn Ross paced Tri-County (6-15) with 10 points. Myah Alberts scored seven and Brynn Warren and Michal each added six.
Pioneer sophomore Hailey Cripe had a game-high 21 points and Olivia Brooke added 20. Freshman Ashlynn Brooke chipped in 15.