BROOK — The Tri-County trio of Ashley Siegfried, Bailee LaCosse, and Anna Pilotte all shot in the 40s to lead the Cavaliers to a 64-stroke win over South Newton in a Midwest Conference girls golf match Thursday at Hazelden Country Club.
Siegfried was the match medalist by carding a 46. LaCosse followed her with a 48 and Pilotte carded a 49. Maddie Musser and Kiara Harris rounded out the team scoring with a 62 and 64, respectively.
“Personally, I felt that today was just the start to an amazing season with my best friends,” Siegfried said. “We all work so hard and have so much fun with what we do. We always strive to do our best and I just couldn’t be any more proud of my teammates. Today was more laid back and a chill day for everyone and just to get a feel of how this year is going to go.”
As a team Tri-County shot a 205 over the front nine at Hazelden, while South Newton finished with a 269.