WOLCOTT — Fist bumps. High-fives. Bodies crashing into each other.
And the smiles — all the smiles.
Tri-County's boys basketball team has gone through what many coaches and players are apt to call adversity this season.
The Cavaliers began with just two seniors, and as few as three players with any sort of varsity experience for third-year head coach Mark Gretencord. They didn't win a game until just before Christmas, then dropped a handful more before collecting win No. 2.
But the Cavaliers won them when necessary, including Tuesday night's 47-43 victory against Midwest Conference foe North Newton. Tri-County has just five wins this year, but four of them are against Midwest Conference opponents, which enabled Gretencord's team to claim at least a share of the league title.
The Cavaliers (5-16, 4-1 MWC) hold a half-game lead over North White (3-1) and a two-game lead over the Spartans (2-1), who suffered their first conference loss. The Vikings have one more game, the Spartans two.
“The season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to this year,” coach Gretencord said. “But winning a conference championship is something people can't take away from them. The year 20 is going to go up on the banner, their picture is going to be on the wall ... no matter what our record ends up, they can't take this away from them.
“This is a night they're going to remember the rest of their lives.”
Two of the biggest smiles, and reactions, came from the team's only seniors — Justin Cree and Zach Gretencord, Mark's son.
“At the beginning of the year, that was the goal we had,” Zach said of winning the league. “With that early (conference) loss to North White, that goal got pushed back a little. When North Newton got that win against North White, we realized the goal was still attainable.
“For us to reel that back in after we’d pushed it to the backburner, for us to come back and win it out … we took care of business.”
Added Cree, “Like Zach said, we had a long journey this year. It’s not been easy, and it’s been rough. To come out here and beat a well-coached North Newton team for this, man there’s nothing like it.”
North Newton (3-15, 2-1) led the contest 33-32 after the third quarter. A North Newton foul shot was the only score over the first two-plus minutes of the fourth as both teams combined to miss eight shots.
Korbin Lawson tied the game with a layup for a 34-34 score, then Logan Doty put the hosts ahead for good with a pair of free throws. A few second later, Jaedan Johnson collected a steal and was fouled on the offensive end. He hit both foul shots for a 38-34 lead.
Braden Merriman gave the Spartans a 38-36 deficit with four minutes to play, and the Cavaliers took 20 seconds off the clock before Cree nailed a 3-pointer to set the student section into hysterics and give his team a five-point lead.
North Newton coach Sam Zachery — Tri-County's former football coach — watched his team trim into the lead again, first with another foul shot and then with a layup from Dylan Taylor for a 41-39 score.
Cree followed with a layup off an inbounds play for a four-point cushion, and a Spartans turnover with 1:16 remaining seemingly gave Tri-County every edge imaginable.
Lawson, though, missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Gretencord came up with a steal. Given a second chance, Lawson sank both ends of the 1-and-1 for a 45-39 score with 42 seconds on the clock.
North Newton closed the margin again to four with 31 seconds left, and had two more opportunities over the next 25 seconds. But a Gretencord steal and a Doty rebound of a missed 3-point attempt aided the hosts, and Doty also sank a pair from the line with six seconds left to essentially clinch the win, and a title.
“Korbin had a couple huge layups, Logan had a couple huge free throws (and) everybody did a great job shooting free throws for the most part tonight,” Cree said. “Rebounding was a great effort.
“There were a lot of things that pushed us over the edge. It was such a group effort tonight.”
His coach concurred.
“We talked before the game about 'What are you willing to do for a conference championship? Are you willing to get loose balls, willing to rebound, willing to dive on the floor?'” Mark said. “We had a lot of guys willing to do a lot of things like that and I think that was the difference for us.”
He also pointed to the third quarter as a swing, despite his team still being down heading into the final eight minutes. Tri-County trailed 23-20 at halftime, and flipped it with an early run to lead 24-23. It stretched the lead to 30-25 and were ahead 32-29 with a little more than two minutes left in the frame.
“Our defensive pressure came back tonight, especially in that third quarter,” the coach said. “That third quarter, we gave it a conscious effort to start pressuring the ball and going back to what got us leads early on and what has been successful as we’ve won some ballgames. I thought the kids responded to that.”
Taylor scored 14 and Merriman scored 11 for the Spartans. Johnson and Lawson scored 13 apiece and Cree added 10 for the Cavaliers
Tri-County won its second Midwest title under Gretencord (5-0 in 2017-18) and third in four years (Hoosier Heartland, West Division in 2016-17). Tri-County was 3-2 last season in the Midwest.
“Especially for the younger guys, it shows anything can happen in a season,” Zach said. “It can get turned around real quick. It shows that you can lose early and, as long as you fight, you have a chance to make history.”