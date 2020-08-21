WOLCOTT — The 2019 season was a long one for both Tri-County and former head coach Andrea Gretencord.
After a 1-21 campaign under former coach Jennifer Dawson, Gretencord is back and hopes a fresh outlook will turn around the Cavaliers’ fortunes.
“I wanted to get back because I missed it. I didn’t think I would, but I missed it. It’s a new staff and it’s really different this year,” Gretencord said. “It’s fresh for me because I didn’t know what to expect after not getting to a lot of games last season.”
Gretencord coached previously for seven years at Tri-County and was also a head coach at West Central and Rensselaer. Her record at Tri-County was 34-142.
“It’s almost like a fresh start for me and everything we have been working on since July is totally different for the kids because we are implementing a new rotation and new defense,” Gretencord added. “There is a new coaching style in a positive way.”
She enters the season with a completely open mind.
“In years past, I knew what was coming up and what we had. This year was a challenge not knowing that and came in with an open mindset of starting over again and rebuilding,” Gretencord said. “We don’t want to dwell on last year but what is new to us and the girls is that they have to buy into the program.
“They have been doing that and have seen tremendous improvement from July to now.”
Low numbers have made it difficult to start as the Cavaliers are battling injury and sickness early. There are only eight players out for the program.
“We are young and inexperienced,” Gretencord said. “Our expectation is come to practice with an open mind, a purpose and work hard. We have changed everything with the program and I’m happy with their effort and attitude.”
Myah Alberts returns after not playing last season. Other returnees include Shelby Schambach, Rory Stearns, Sarah Miller and Peyton Melchi.
“Myah Alberts has surprised me because I thought she would struggle after taking the year off. She is our floor leader and is more vocal this year,” Gretencord said. “She has been a good, solid all-around player that has come a long way. I thought she would be rusty, but it looks like she hasn’t missed a beat.”
For Alberts, coming back was simple.
“It was my senior year and softball got cancelled in the spring. I didn’t know how much of any sport we would be able to play with the world we live in today, so I was on the fence about coming back,” Alberts said. “Then I heard Andrea was coming back to coach, that’s when I knew I really wanted to come back and give it one last go around.”