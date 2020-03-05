FULTON — Two head coaches, watching diligently.
One thought — this will be very good, or very bad.
Frontier inbounded the ball with 11.3 seconds left in its Section 52 contest with White County and Midwest Conference rival Tri-County at Caston.
Coby Ingersoll held the ball on the left wing, then passes it to Matt Wagner as Wagner moved to the top of the key.
Wagner evaded a defender, then put up a 3-pointer. It hit short, but bounced right back to him near the top of the key. The junior guard immediately retreated to behind the 3-point line again, and lofted up a shot as the clock hit 2.5 seconds and Tri-County’s Logan Doty — all 6 feet, 2 inches of him — came up to defend.
Bounce off the front of the rim, Bounce off the backboard. Bounce off the front of the rim, softer, again.
On the second bounce, Flacons senior center Ethan Dwiggins attempted to tap the ball back up, but it bounded off the backboard aimlessly. Tri-County survived with a 44-41 win and advanced to face the sectional host Comets on Friday.
“He was able to follow his shot and get his own rebound, and had the presence of mind to step back beyond the 3-point line” Frontier head coach Joe Smith said. “A two didn’t help us at that point, and he had the presence of mind to step back out and take the 3 again.
“Had two good looks. … Just didn’t bounce our way.”
Standing on the far end of the court, Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord admitted trepidation.
“I thought that first (shot) looked good,” he said. “So I definitely was scared (when Wagner got the rebound) and didn’t feel good about it at all. Fortunately for us, the ball didn’t go in and we were able to escape.”
Cavaliers guard Jaedan Johnson experienced a similar feeling. He shadowed Frontier’s Cameron Mickle from the play’s start, and was locked on assignment.
“‘Wow, we really just let up an offensive rebound’ with what, maybe five seconds left?” he recalled thinking. “I don’t know how that happened. But it turned out well for us.”
Frontier (3-20) led just once during the contest after an opening 3-pointer, but clambered back from an 11-point deficit (39-28) with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game.
It started with a 3-pointer from Mickle for a 39-31 deficit with just under three minutes left. Mickle added another 3 with 2:28 on the clock to offset another Tri-County free throw — this one from Johnson, who split a pair.
Logan Doty tacked on a layup to give the Cavaliers (6-18) a 42-34 advantage, but the Falcons cut into the lead again off a Max Copas putback and two free throws from Ingersoll.
Johnson pounced on a loose ball in the defensive third and drove all the way in for a layup and a six-point lead (44-38) with 55 seconds left. The play seemed to ice the game.
Frontier, though, was not done. Mickle split a pair from the line, and the Falcons turned a pair of Cavalier miscues — a turnover and a one-and-one front-end miss — into Ingersoll sinking 2-of-4 free throws. It was 44-40 with 37 seconds left, and later 44-41 with 12.1 seconds remaining.
“We were down 11 a couple different times, and once in the fourth quarter,” Smith said. “We did the things we needed to do to get back into the ballgame, causes Tri-County to make some turnovers they usually don’t make and gave ourselves a shot to tie at the end.”
Another turnover gave the Falcons the ball one last time, and led to the dramatic ending.
“We didn’t hold out composure the last three minutes of the game,” Gretencord said. “We gave up 19 points in the fourth quarter after giving up 12 in the first half.”
Tri-County’s contingent threw praise at everyone for the team-wide contribution. While Johnson netted a team- and game-best 13 points and Zach Gretencord chipped in eight, it was moments like Chase Stearns’ third-quarter 3-pointer and Logan Schneidt sinking 4-of-6 free throws in a span of one minute, 33 seconds as crucial.
Stearns’ 3 gave Tri-County a 25-17 lead and Schneidt’s foul shots pushed the Cavaliers’ advantage to 29-18. Tri-County led, 31-22 after the third. Those moments served as the only points for either player.
“Schneidt came up huge from the free throw line and Doty played solid in the post for us,” senior guard Zach Gretencord said. “When they contribute in ways like they did tonight it takes pressure off guys like (Justin) Cree and Johnson. That allows us to spread the floor and get good looks.”
Added Johnson, “Schneidt’s been working on his free throws for I don’t know how long. He’s definitely improved over this last year, and we’re grateful for that. Chase is a knock-down shooter. Last night he missed a couple, but found his rhythm there.”
Neither team shot particularly well — the Falcons were 13 for 38, the Cavaliers were 16 for 44 — and Frontier hit nearly as many free throws (12 for 19) as Tri-County took (8 for 14). The difference was Tri-County offset the free throw disparity by hitting one more 3-pointer (four to three) and two more 2-pointers (12 to 10).
The Cavaliers nabbed 13 steals and forced 19 turnovers, six more than they gave away. Frontier collected more rebounds (33-26) and blocked six shots, but couldn’t overcome the turnover difference or missed chances throughout the contest.
Mickle netted 10 and Ingersoll added eight. Luke Blissett chipped in nine and Dwiggins scored seven.
“I talked with the kids afterward and never faulted them for playing hard,” Smith said. “They compete and fight until the very end, and that’s what we did.”
Cree and Doty each contributed six points for Tri-County. Johnson snagged eight rebounds and five steals.
“Hats off to (Frontier) for cutting it close and making it a game. They turned on the pressure and we struggled dealing with it towards the end of the fourth,” Gretebncord said. “To be able to beat them twice in a year is a remarkable achievement for us. As far as moving on, we are just in that survive and advance mentality.
“If a 5-18 team can win conference, why can’t they win the sectional?”