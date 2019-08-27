On Monday, the Cavaliers faced North Newton at Pine View Golf Course. Tri-County (2-3) was led by Anna Pilotte’s 49, with a 50 from Bailee LaCosse. The Spartans’ Mackenzie Dresbaugh shot a 39.
Boys Tennis
Indians go 1-2 at Peru Invitational
Twin Lakes senior and No/ 1 singles player Jaden Ousley went 2-1 at the Peru Invitational on Saturday as the team went 1-2. Ousley garnered the only victory in a 4-1 loss to Centerville, a 6-3, 6-4 win.
The Indians beat Alex-Monroe, 5-0, and fell to host Peru, 5-0.
Boys Soccer
McCutcheon 6, North White 1
Diego Maravilla made six saves in the loss and Auner Ramirez scored the lone goal for the Vikings (0-1-1) on Monday in Lafayette.
Logansport 5, Twin Lakes 0
The Berries scored twice in the first half, and three times in the
second half Saturday in Logansport. Twin Lakes (1-1, 0-1 Hoosier
Conference) took five shots on goal.
Girls Soccer
Western 7, Twin Lakes 0
The Panthers scored six goals in the first half Monday in Monticello.