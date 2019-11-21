WOLCOTT — Being disruptive paid off.
Tri-County collected its second consecutive victory Thursday by forcing 34 turnovers and grabbing 22 offensive rebounds in a Midwest Conference opener against South Newton. It turned the 22 second-chance opportunities into 14 points, and 18 steals into 14 more in a 52-25 win against the Rebels.
“We got out early … which really helped us and gave us the energy we needed,” head coach Missi Tyler said. “We want to have those double-digit quarters every quarter, so if I gotta be negative on one thing, we didn’t come out of the locker room (strong in the second half).
“We only scored seven, and gave up seven. It didn’t hurt us, but you still wan t to have that mentality — you have to come out of the locker room ready to play.”
Tri-County (2-3, 1-0) led 8-0 before the visitors garnered a point, jumped out to a 20-point advantage at 29-9 on an Emma Michal putback and led by as many as 30 (50-20) on a Brynn Warren layup with under a minute to play in the game.
“I liked how if our 3s weren’t falling, we decided to look down into the post and try to get it to them,” Emma Michal said. “If they couldn’t get a look, then they’d kick it back out to shooters.”
Added Autumn Ross, “We worked well passing the ball today, definitely getting in passes down low and the shots we needed.”
The frontcourt pairing paved the way for the Cavaliers. Michal scored 19, and added six steals, six rebounds and three assists. Ross collected her second straight double-double, posting 10 points and 17 rebounds. She grabbed nine offensive rebounds and scored four points off those; Ross also added four steals.
The sophomore noted her team played a bit sloppy, with double-digit turnovers again and a 24 for 73 effort (33 percent) from the field. Tri-County missed 20 3-pointers and double-digit shots in the paint between putbacks and layups.
“We need to execute our plays a little better, a little bit more,” Ross said. “I think we’ll have the season in the bag once we get that down.”
Added Michal, “Running plays are the big thing we need to focus on. Along with keeping up with the fundamentals.”
Tyler attributed some sloppiness to the implementation of new offensive schemes and the absence of Myah Alberts, who missed Thursday’s game and will miss Saturday’s game against Rensselaer.
“We’re working on a new offense, and we didn’t really run it very well,” Tyler said. “But we were without Myah Alberts today, and she’s a big asset to our team. We’re trying to run the offense without her, and she’s the key component in that.”
Bryann Warren added 13 points and six steals and five rebounds, while Maddie Musser chipped in six points, six rebounds and four steals.
Shelby Schambach and Rory Stearns added a field goal apiece in the final minute of the game.