NOBLESVILLE — In a phrase: Not as wanted.
Tri-County gymnast Kylie Foster scored a 34.925 to place ninth all-around at the Noblesville Sectional on Saturday. She missed out on a regional berth in all four implements, which was not what the junior hoped to hear at the end of the night.
“Kylie was well prepared and ready for sectional,” her mother and coach Julie Foster said. “Kylie was hopeful and had realistic expectations. She was hopeful, based on the good season she had.”
Foster opened with a 9.05 on the floor exercise. Though it wasn’t her best score of the season, coach Foster felt it was “a solid routine” and placed ninth among all individuals.
The vault came next. Her warm-up went well, but she fell on both landing attempts. Foster registered a score of 8.65.
The junior also had one fall during her balance beam routine, which was her last event of the night. She scored an 8.8 despite the spill, closing strong.
Between the vault and beam, Foster scored an 8.425 on the uneven bars.
“Her performance on the uneven bars was pretty consistent to other meets,” coach Foster said. “Even when vault and beam didn’t go as hoped, she remained focused on what she needed to do.”
She placed eighth on the beam, ninth on the bars and 11th on the vault.
“I don’t feel she put too much pressure on herself. She was in a good place,” throughout the night, coach Foster said.
Foster trains alongside Lafayette Jefferson’s gymnasts year-round.
“We are just very thankful for Kylie to be able to compete as an independent gymnast. We appreciate all the support she has received from the Tri-County administration, community, as well as our family and friends,” coach Foster said. “We also want to thank Lafayette Jeff and their head gymnastics coach Cindy Gregg for allowing Kylie to train in their facility and travel with them throughout the season.”