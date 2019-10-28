WOLCOTT – The burden was large. In the end, it was seemingly too much.
Tri-County’s season came to an end Friday with a 60-8 loss to Trader’s Point Christian Academy in the Section 42 opening round. The Cavaliers (1-9) scored a touchdown in the second quarter, but allowed 52 first-half points to the Knights (9-1).
Sophomore quarterback Korbin Lawson completed seven passes for 67 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for eight yards, returned three kickoffs for 54 yards and intercepted a pass off TPCA running back Kye Johnson, who threw it on a trick play.
Lawson also punted seven times for 118 yards.
Johnson gashed the Cavaliers defense for 219 yards and five touchdowns, and intercepted two passes for 108 total yards. Between offense, defense and special teams, he accounted for nearly 400 yards (394) .
Xavier Cantrell caught four passes for 61 yards, while JP Schemerhorn snagged one for eight and Bryce Bahler grabbed one for 3. Senior lineman Keahi Zussman compiled nine total tackles, with three for loss, in his final career game. Zussman is one of five seniors the Cavaliers lose to graduation – the others are Stephan Bunjan, Alex Crumpton, Trenton Ford and Bradley Reynolds.
All photos courtesy Angie Lawson.