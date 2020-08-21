WOLCOTT — It’s hard to take away many positive vibes after a 1-9 season.
But that’s not the case at Tri-County. Head coach Mark Gretencord believes the previous campaign has set it up for future success.
“I think our strength this year will be our experience. We had a lot of kids get a lot of playing time due to injuries. (We only had) five seniors, and only one of those five played both ways,” Gretencord said. “We have had a lot of kids get game experience over the last two years, so hopefully that will transition into some wins.”
Cavaliers senior Blake Peterson said they have approached this season with a different mindset.
“Last year was a big growing year for our entire team,” Peterson said. “While last year was a big disappointment, it has really laid out a chance for us to make something out of the program this upcoming year.
“There has been a huge redirection in our attitude. You can tell that the team is anxious to get on the field and show what we can do because last year we certainly didn’t hold up to any expectations.”
Peterson is one of multiple linemen who are pivotal at the point of attack on Tri-County’s offensive line, alongside fellow seniors Reece Ewen and Lance Brook. The line’s development and success is critical to its still young but experienced skill position players.
“I think our strength is going to be our backs, but you live and die by your line. We are really expecting big things out of our line,” Gretencord said. “We are expecting big things from our line and want them to set the tone for us with the physicality that they can bring.”
Junior quarterback Korbin Lawson is back, as are classmates Bryce Bahler and Payton Stark to lead the rushing attack. Lawson threw for nearly 800 yards, and added 369 rush yards and a handful of scores.
“We don’t necessarily have great speed in the backfield, but have good speed. Ball control is going to be our best asset,” Gretencord noted. “With our bigger backs, I think we can hopefully control the line of scrimmage to methodically take the ball down the field to take the wind out of our opponents sails.”
After rushing for more than 600 yards, Logan Schneidt spent a lot of time at boot camp with the National Guard and will join the team soon.
“I think he is going to come back in really good shape, and we are expecting really big things from him,” Gretencord said. “We should see him this week in practice, but he won’t be eligible to play until Week 2.”
Experience is not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Most of Tri-County’s players went both ways, or at least saw snaps on both side of the ball. Lawson snagged five interceptions in the secondary, while Peterson, Sam Powell and Stark led the way in the middle two levels.
“I feel a lot better than we were last year on that side of the football,” Gretencord noted. “We have a lot of key parts on defense and that experience will help us out this year. There are certain kids that really worked hard in the offseason.”