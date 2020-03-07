CASTON — Zach Gretencord sat back in a chair, staring off into space.
His eyes were red, as were those of classmate Justin Cree, seated next to him.
“We had some really meaningful wins that really pushed us through this year,” Cree said as part of a minute-long soliloquy after sectional host Caston bested his Tri-County team, 58-41 in Friday night’s sectional semifinal. “It wasn’t easy … and I’m so proud of these guys. A lot of people doubted us, and we surpassed a lot of goals we set.
“I’m just proud of how some of these guys have listened, some of them and learned and gotten better this year.”
The Comets (12-11) sank eight 3-pointers and netted 23 third-quarter points. Caston (12-11) sank five 3s in the third frame, and six of their eight long-distance makes in the second half.
The Cavaliers (6-19) hit six 3s of their own, and nearly matched the hosts in total field goals made (18-17). Caston, though, hit 14-of-21 free throws while Tri-County took just six foul shots, hitting one.
“We didn’t expect them to be that good of a 3-point shooting team,” Gretencord said. “Hats off to them they hit some big shots. At the end of the day, that’s what got us.”
Added head coach Mark Gretencord, “They hit eight 3s on the game. That’s more than I thought they were going to hit, so give them credit.”
The Rockets led 22-14 at halftime, but the visitors crept back little by little.
A 3-pointer from Justin Cree whittled the deficit to 22-17, and later a jumper from Zach Gretencord put the Cavaliers behind, 27-19.
A 4-0 run by Jaedan Johnson trimmed Tri-County’s margin to 29-23 close to the four-minute mark, but a pair of 3s from Caston’s Kade Zeider pushed the advantage to 35-23.
A 10-2 Caston run pushed the lead to 45-29 after three quarters. The Rockets led, 58-34, before a late Cavaliers run ended the scoring. Both Cree and Gretencord’s final prep buckets were 3-pointers.
“You win some, you lose some. If you didn’t lose some, it wouldn’t be fun,” Cree said somberly.
Hunter Schanlaub scored 21 to lead Caston, while Zeider added 12.
“Coach (Carl) Davis does a great job with them, and having that inside-out game was tough (on us),” coach Gretencord said. “We just couldn’t get things going defensively.”
Cree netted 12 to lead the Cavaliers, while Johnson chipped in 10.
“We would have liked to have hit a few more shots, and we anticipated us winning. It just didn’t happen,” coach Gretencord said.
Two of their victories came in the season’s final five games and included a sectional quarterfinal win against county foe Frontier and a home win against conference rival North Newton. That win cemented Tri-County clinching a share of the Midwest Conference championship.
“If you would have told us we were going to be conference champions at the beginning of this year I would have told you, ‘You are either stupid or crazy,’” Cree smiled. “I couldn’t believe it myself when we won it. These guys are just such a fun group to play with.”