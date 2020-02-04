KENTLAND — Every time Tri-County needed a big bucket, senior Justin Cree was there to knock down a key 3-pointer in the Cavaliers’ 46-35 win over South Newton on Saturday.
Cree finished with 15 points for the Cavaliers (4-13, 3-1 Midwest Conference), while junior Jaedan Johnson scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to answer a late run by the Rebels.
“We needed a big shot in the fourth quarter, and Justin came through with a clutch 3-pointer,” Tri-County coach Mark Gretencord said. “That shot got us going again and Jaden was just huge in the fourth quarter. South Newton had the momentum until those two guys stepped up.”
Cree knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help his team run out to a 10-4 lead. South Newton’s offense had trouble protecting the ball and committed nine turnovers over its first 14 possessions.
Another 3-pointer from Cree early in the second quarter gave Tri-County a 10-point lead at 17-7. Sophomore Logan Doty had four points in the second for the Cavaliers, including a putback just before the buzzer sounded to give his squad a 25-13 advantage at the break.
The Rebels (2-12, 1-3) finished the first half with more turnovers (14) than points (13).
“I don’t think their press was anything more stringent than we have seen all year, we just weren’t getting rid of the ball soon enough,” South Newton coach James Sammons said. “Until we can start taking care of the ball better against pressure, we are going to struggle.”
Cree’s fourth 3 of the game gave Tri-County a 17-point lead with 5 minutes, 22 seconds reaming in the third. However, the Cavaliers missed their next nine shots from the floor, and South Newton would finally find its rhythm offensively.
The Rebels closed out the third with a 12-0 run to trail just 32-27. Sophomores Cy Sammons and Kayden Cruz each had five points in the third to lead the South Newton attack.
A layup from Austin Berenda followed by back-to-back baskets from Sammons accounted for an early 6-2 run for the Rebels, and the deficit was just a point with 5:15 to play.
Cree stopped the run with his fifth 3, and Johnson would go off for nine points in the quarter that sparked a 12-2 run by the Cavaliers to seal the win.