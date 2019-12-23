WOLCOTT — Most nights, Tri-County’s Justin Cree serves as the best 3-point shooter on the floor.
Apparently that little nugget didn’t make Covenant Christian’s scouting report prior to the Knights’ visit Saturday.
Cree, a 5-foot-10 forward, poured in a game-high 26 points that included eight 3-point baskets in leading the Cavaliers to a 65-62 win.
It was TC’s first win in eight games.
“He can knock them down. He does it in practice every day,” Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord said. “He has a lot of confidence in his ability and I thought our kids did a good job of looking for him. It was a very unselfish win tonight by our guys.”
Cree had four 3-pointers without a miss in the second quarter to rally his team from a six-point deficit against Covenant, which held an 18-13 lead after the first quarter.
The Cavaliers (1-7) led by as many as five in the second and went on an 8-1 run to start the second half. Cree hit his sixth 3 of the night, Logan Doty knocked down a free throw and scored at the rim and Korbin Lawson hit his only shot. That gave the Cavaliers a 41-32 lead.
The teams traded baskets throughout the third, which ended with Tri-County leading 49-40. Cree had three 3s in the quarter, but was held scoreless in the fourth after Covenant made a defensive adjustment.
The Cavaliers extended their lead to 53-42 early in the final frame before the Knights scored 12 of the game’s next 16 points to pull within 57-54.
Two more free throws by Isaac Alblas with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left had Covenant within a point (57-56). Jaedan Johnson, who picked up his fifth foul on the play, fouled Alblas. The Cavaliers’ top ball-handler, Johnson was limited to 10 points, all in the first half.
With Johndon on the bench, Tri-County struggled to get the ball up the floor and committed three straight turnovers to give Covenant a chance to take the lead.
The Cavaliers did manage to push their lead to 61-56 on baskets by Doty and Dylan Mathew, but Lins had a steal and a layup to trim the lead to 61-58.
After TC failed to convert on its end of the floor, Alblas was fouled on a rebound. He hit 1 of 2 foul shots for a 61-59 score, and Lins snared the offensive board on the miss with under 30 seconds left.
Knights coach John Heerema called a timeout to set up a play for Lins. He hit a 3-point basket from the top of the key with 24 seconds left to give the Knights a 62-61 lead.
Players from both teams scrambled for a loose ball, which eventually found Doty’s hands. He slipped through two defenders to put in a layup with 15 seconds left.
The Knights still had a chance, but Korbin Lawson tipped the ball away from Lins near midcourt. The ball again fell into Doty’s hands and he was fouled with 9.1 seconds showing.
He calmly hit both foul shots for a 65-62 lead and the Knights were unable to get the ball up the floor. Lins’ heave from half-court fell short and TC’s starters were met on the court by a frenzied bench as the final horn sounded.
“Hats off to them,” Cree said. “They are a phenomenal team. But it meant a lot to beat them, a team that’s ended our season the last two years (at sectional).”
He was 8-of-11 from 3-point range, which included six in a row without a miss.
“My teammates did a good job tonight looking for me,” Cree said. “It was fantastic for them to be unselfish and know that I was on tonight.”
The Cavaliers, who came off a loss to North White the night before, haven’t been in a close fourth-quarter game since the season opener against Kankakee Valley on Nov. 26.
“I wasn’t sure how the kids would handle it,” Gretencord said. “We didn’t handle it the best, but we hit some big free throws at the end, Logan and Dylan Mathew hit big shots and Korbin Lawson did a nice job tipping the ball from Lins at the end. That made up for those mistakes late.
“I’m super proud of the kids. We talked that they have not quit all year long. They still battle to the end.”
Lins finished with 25 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Doty had 14 points and eight rebounds and Johnson added 10 points and five boards despite limited playing time.
Frontier 49, South Newton 37
The Falcons (1-8) broke their season-long losing streak with a win Saturday in Chalmers. Frontier fell, 82-23, at Clinton Prairie on Friday.
Girls basketball
Morgan Township 44, North White 43
A nine-point fourth quarter helped the Vikings knot the contest at the end of regulation, but the host Cherokees claimed overtime for the win.
Abigale Spry (12 points) and Lynzi Heimlich (10) broke double digits, and Olivia Allen picked up nine points for the Vikings (8-4). Allen added five assists. Marissa Benitez grabbed nine rebounds and had two assists.
West Central 49, Tri-County 36
The Trojans scored double-digits in three of four quarters to pick up the Midwest Conference win on Thursday.
West Lafayette 59, Frontier 23
The Red Devils scored double-digits in all four quarters and held the Falcons (6-7) to six points in the second half.
Wrestling
Tri-County’s Ulrich goes 4-1 at Seeger Invitational
Senior Luke Ulrich was bumped up to 160 pounds Saturday, and went 4-1 despite moving up two weight classes in Seeger. He garnered three pins and a major decision. Bryce Bahler (132) and Dayn Wright (152) each went 2-3. Dezmond Nabors went 1-4.