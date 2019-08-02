If you’re a deer hunter, I’m sure that you are familiar with trail cameras — whether or not you use them.
I’ve had years where I didn’t use them. Time makes it tough to get them out, but I try to when and where I can. Not just for the information they can provide on what kind of bucks are hanging around, but also for the enjoyment of seeing what they turn up.
Besides helping see deer on the hunting property, using trail cameras also gives my teenage son and I one more thing we can do together. Loading the SD cards to see what they turn up is always exciting.
When I first began using trail cameras, I opted for the cheapest ones, feeling the need to have a handful of them out at once in order to cover multiple areas. I quickly found out cheaper is definitely not always better. The low-end models of trail cameras work okay sometimes, but tend to eat batteries — making them not as cheap. They also tend to take more pictures of “nothing.” Back when they ran on film and weren’t digital, it could get expensive getting pictures developed of scenery.
There is generally no reason to spend a fortune on one either. A mid-range priced camera is typically a good bet. There are numerous manufacturers, and they each make models to fit the bill. Things to consider include pixels, bright flash, infrared, or black flash, adjustable settings and battery life.
After trying a handful of different makes and models, I like those by Moultrie and Browning the best. I found these two have superior battery life, outperform the other brands and last much longer without any issues. Their versatility, ease of operation and capabilities also impressed me. They are simply the best ones I have used in their class. That’s not to say one won’t get by just fine with others. I have just found I can set my Browning’s and Moultrie’s and never have to worry about them. I know they will work and they offer a wide-range of photo/video options.
There is much debate as to whether or not cameras spook deer. I am sure that the bright-flash models (like they all used) do. Most of todays better Infrared and black flash cameras do not appear to be alarming to deer. You can’t see them or hear them go off, at least in the day time.
With a decent-size SD card the camera can hold hundreds to thousands of pictures, making regular treks through a hunting property to check cameras a thing of the past. Nowadays, one have to leave the comfort of a living room in order to check trail cameras. Most companies offer cameras compatible with certain software where, through a paid Internet access site, one can check your pictures, battery status and other things from a couch.
The advantages are twofold. For one, it enables one to see activity is happening at site(s) as it happens. When one logs on, one can find out — rather than having to wait to drive out to the spot(s) and retrieving the cards. Secondly, it dramatically decreases the amount of intrusion one normally makes going and checking the cameras. While it is a super nice feature, such access is a pay-as-you-go service or some type of paid service, so keep that in mind.
The bottom line: although you may want to somewhat limit use and/or trips into hunting areas to check, most of today’s cameras allow for minimal invasiveness thanks to dark flashes, SD card storage, etc. Still others, like the Moultrie I mentioned, offer various modes of operation, which makes them extremely versatile and useful tools. Besides just knowing what deer are frequenting set-ups, trail cameras will allow one to see exactly when and how often they are there — giving yet another tool in your bag of tricks.