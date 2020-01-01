Top 10 Herald Journal sports photo galleries of 2019

The following are the top 10 sports photo galleries on www.thehj.com as determined by our online readers via Google Analytics.
To view the photo galleries, click on the bold underline text following its numerical rank.
**
10. 2019 Girls golf Twin Lakes sectional (3,162 views)
**
9. North White Boys soccer vs Lafayette Central Catholic (3,364 views)
**
8. Monticello 10-Under All-Stars Semi-State Round 1 (3,649 views)
**
7. Twin Lakes girls basketball opens season (3,795 views)
**
6. North White XC Invitational (3,844 views)
**
5. Monticello 8U All-Stars win Semi-State (4,088 views)
**
You're halfway there ... keep going. Not much further to go.
**
4. Twin Lakes XC triangular (4,213 views)
**
3. 2019 Midwest Conference Track Meet (4,366 views)
**
2. Tri-County XC Invitational (4,415 views)
**
1. Twin Lakes, Frontier, North White and Tri-County at Harrison (4,631 views)