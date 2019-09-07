TIPTON — Class 2A No. 7-ranked Tipton rode a quick start to edge visiting Twin Lakes, 19-14, on Friday night.
The Indians (1-2) collected two Danny Bennett touchdown passes in the last 2 minutes, 36 seconds to make the final score closer at the end.
“Offensively, we played better the last two drives, but it was too little too late,” Twin Lakes head coach Scott Mannering said. “We have to regroup and get ready for a big one next week against Rensselaer.”
The Indians picked up 179 yards offensively in the second half, compared to only 34 in the opening two quarters.
“Offensively, we are real thin and tried to play some more people, but that really hurt us at times,” Mannering said. “We played guys that I thought were ready to contribute, but they didn’t help us out much.
“That’s what we have to work on because we have to build some depth.”
Bennett’s scoring throws were to Anthony Pulliam from 13 yards out and Gage Businger from 26 yards.
“That was a really great catch by Businger for our second score. Early, we looked like we did against Northwestern,” Mannering noted.
After Twin Lakes forced Tipton (3-0) to punt on the game’s first drive, Businger fumbled it. The Blue Devils converted the turnover into a touchdown four plays later.
“We made an error and that was big because it was going to be a big return if he (Businger) had caught the football,” Mannering said. “The big issue is that we (increase) the score to make the mistake a real killer.”
Tipton scored on its next drive as well to take 13-0 advantage.
“I thought our offensive line blocked as well as they have all year and our backs ran really, really hard in the first quarter. We just executed offensively,” Tipton head coach Aaron Tolle said. “I thought Twin Lakes played a much better second half, but I thought we relaxed a little bit too. It was an excellent Hoosier Conference football game.”
Mannering felt his defense played better on early downs in the second half.
“I thought in the second half our defense played much better and got some stops. The second half was a fairly even contest,” he said. "We have to get better. It’s just that we have to play four quarters and better early in the game.”
He cited better first-down defensive play and an increase in physicality as helpful.
“We did a good job of forcing them into a down and distance where we were pretty sure what was going to happen,” Mannering added. “Second-and-3 is really tough because then they can do about anything they want.”