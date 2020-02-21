Though the fickle winter weather has kept ice fishermen from enjoying their favorite activity, there are occasional pockets of ice throughout Indiana for brief periods of time. or hardy anglers. Consider the following if the local spot harbors any ice in the coming days.
Ice fishing is an enjoyable way to combat cabin fever this time of year. However, each year we hear of tragedies where people fall through the ice. Despite the dangers, ice fishing remains a safe activity as long as one knows how to recognize hazards and practice safety.
As a rule, three to four inches of ice is safe. Always drill or spud several test holes when venturing onto a frozen body of water to. Start near the shore, drilling a hole every 10 to 20 feet while walking toward a desired location.
Underwater springs, currents, schools of fish, flocks of waterfowl and even wind can create varying ice thickness on a lake. One area may have a foot of ice, while another just a few yards away may only have a couple of inches.
Beware of snow-covered ice. Besides hiding possible cracks or weaknesses, snow acts an insulator and can therefore impede ice development. Clear ice is the safest ice. Cloudy or milky colored ice is not as strong. Also, slushy or honeycombed ice is usually weak and unsafe. Even thick ice may become rotten after a rain.
Likewise, dark ice is thin and not safe. For ice to be safe, it should appear white or blue.
If possible, fish with a partner and carry a cell phone. In the event of falling through, the partner can aid in that situation.
Also, keep a safe distance from others. Congregating in a small area can stress the ice. Bring a length of rope. It can be invaluable for pulling someone out. And carry a pair of wooden-handled floating picks or screwdrivers attached to a few feet of rope.
Nearly 70 percent of fatalities occur when the angler is in a vehicle. Always travel on foot on a lake when possible.
Consider wearing a life jacket. It is an obvious flotation device. The risk of hypothermia still exists, however. Avoid alcoholic beverages. Not only do they reduce reaction time, they also lower the body’s internal temperature, increasing the odds of hypothermia.
If one falls through the ice and make it outs, they are not out of the woods because hypothermia can set in quickly. Bring along a blanket or extra clothing to wear.
Be sure to check with local bait and tackle shops for current ice conditions and fishing reports. If one has a 2019 Indiana fishing license, it is valid until March 15 of this year.