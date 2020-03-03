Tips for bowhunting turkeys successfully
Bowhunting turkeys are tough — incredibly tough as a matter of fact. But that doesn’t mean that it can’t be done. Taking a wild turkey with stick and string is one of the greatest accomplishments any bowhunter can achieve, and its can be done with a little preparation.
With the spring season approaching, now is the time to get ready to take on this task. Don’t want to wait until the week before season to get ready to tackle a gobbler with a bow and arrow.
Blinds
Try bowhunting turkeys without a blind and one quickly realizes what a challenge it is. Getting a bow drawn on a wary gobbler is a feat indeed, but it can be done. When hunting without the concealment of a blind, the best time to draw a bow is if the bird is in full strut while facing directly away. This is about the only way to avoid being spotted. Once drawn, one can execute a kill shot by either shooting the bird directly in the rectum or by waiting until he turns broadside and offers a shot. While the former mentioned backside shot is not recommended on most game, it is lethal on turkeys.
When hunting from a blind, getting drawn is much easier. Not all blinds are created equal, however. While most will do the job, I have found that Primos Double Bull blinds are far and away the best. They set up easily, are made of a tougher, heavier material that doesn’t flap in the wind, and shooting from them is second-to-none because of the shooting ports and how they open without zippers.
When hunting, remember to sit back in the blind, not right in front of the window. This will help to conceal the body better.
Don’t feel the need to brush your blind in. I have been on numerous successful hunts where we simply popped the blind up in a wide-open spot and had birds walk right up to it.
Broadheads
There are two main types of broadheads — expandable, and those made for headshots. With expandables one has a little more range, and one needs to place a shot just behind the wing butt (where the wing attaches to the body.) Broadheads are made for shooting right at the head and neck.
Let it down
Consider cranking the poundage of the bow down slightly. One never knows how long they have to remain at full draw on a bird waiting for the shot. In the case of expandable broadheads, a pass-through shot is not ideal on a turkey. It is better to have the arrow through the protruding bird’s wing, making it more difficult for him to fly off.
Keep ‘em close
If bowhunting from a blind, set decoys 5 to 10 yards out. Turkeys will walk right up to a blind and setting decoys not only offers close shots, but may also bring birds into range that may hang up away from the decoys.
Practice close shots
Besides shooting at 10 yards and out, it’s also important to practice shooting at short distance of roughly 4 or 5 yards. Arrows most likely hit 3 to 5 inches high at such short ranges.
Where to aim
Shooting a turkey with a bow is not like doing so with a shotgun. Many first-time bowhunters are confused about where to try to place their broadheads on a gobbler.
On a broadside bird, aim for a spot behind the wing butt — the point where the wing joins the body. This should also be just above the bird’s thighs. Aim for a spot in the middle of the beard for a facing gobbler. If he is strutting and/or facing away, well, the shot here is in the anus.