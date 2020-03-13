Turkey hunting is supposed to be heart-pounding. Gobblers are supposed to march toward decoys and calling and one heckuva show. Thumping a jake or gobbler decoy, gobbling and strutting for the hens, should be an amazing experience. But that doesn’t always happen. When dealing with long-shanked, old birds, it rarely, if ever happens.
It would be nice if all birds played by those rules, but they don’t. In order to be consistently successful at tagging turkeys, sometimes breaks from the norm have to be taken.
I learned this years ago while working as a turkey-hunting guide in Pike County, Illinois. My boss taught me a lot. What he taught me was that sometimes more often than not, about the only way to kill an old, wise bird is to either know its habits and wait it out or use the terrain to get you in close. Neither was very fun, since they strayed from the traditional turkey hunt. These methods seemed almost boring, and my confidence at being successful was low until I became experienced at this style of hunting.
Since those days of guiding in Illinois, I have gotten much better at closing the distance on birds, rather than wait and hope they fall for my set-up and come in. My first option is to set behind decoys and call. It is always how I plan to hunt, but sometimes you have to make things happen.
The birds my son Nick and I each killed a couple years ago came because of moving in. I happened to see mine from a long way off and was able to use the terrain to close the distance from a quarter mile to 30 yards. Understand that stalking up on a turkey is futile. If the terrain is used, though, then there is a real chance. I was able to use a dip in the terrain to hide me from the gobbler’s vision until I was about 50-60 yards away, at which point I had to belly-crawl from bush to bush in high weeds to remain unseen.
On Nick’s bird, we tried patience. For three hours, we watched a pair of toms meander in a picked cornfield, paying absolutely no mind to decoys or calling. That told me these were old birds. They know hens are supposed to march to them.
Once the birds made their way onto a ditch, I surmised something had to give. It was obvious they were not going to come our way, so I looked for a way to go to them. If they dropped into the ditch, my plan would fail and we would get busted. If they headed the opposite direction, they would walk out of our lives for that day. If they came towards the tree line we sat on, we would be in the chips. We just had to make it there without them knowing it.
Luckily, there was also a small ditch right behind us. So when the birds disappeared, we slunk into the ditch and made our way to hopefully cut them off.
Once at the intersection of the two ditches, we carefully crept through some tall grass and set up behind a large tree. The gobblers were directly in front of us about 90 yards out and making their way to us. They slowly pecked and fed in our direction and eventually ended up 15 yards in front of the tree we lay behind. A few seconds later, Nick stood over his personal-best turkey to date.
No way we would have gotten the bird sitting idly by. We made a decision and it paid off well. When going after turkeys this way, some will be spooked. It’s inevitable. Or they may be long gone by the time one gets there. They have to hang around a particular spot for a while for this method to work and one has to have faith they are there once in position. Most of the time, the bird(s) are not visible when hunting like this.
Turkey hunting like this is not for everyone, and it takes confidence to pull it off. It certainly goes against the typical hunt we all love. But when all else fails, it doesn’t hurt to adapt and be a little creative either.