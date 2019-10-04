Tuesday marked the beginning of another early archery deer season in Indiana — a time patiently awaited by bowhunters.
The early days are warm and mosquito-filled, making it tough to sit in the stand. I don’t usually get in a big rush until the temperature drops and the first frost kills the bugs, but a nice cool evening will get me out in the woods.
The drop in temps may find me in the stand for a sit or two, but won’t likely get serious about it for at least a few weeks. I can’t stand mosquitoes.
I look at the early archery season as a marathon, not a sprint. I will spend the first few weeks glassing and finishing up any odds and ends left so I will be ready when the big show (aka the whitetail rut) starts in early November.
If I plan on shooting a doe, October is a good month, just as soon as it cools down. When it’s too warm, any deer not recovered right away has the chance of spoiling quickly.
But still, I love October. It is a time of change. The days get cooler, the leaves change colors, crops are harvested, and deer have shed their velvet and begin a transition into their fall patterns. Bucks no longer like each other as they did a month ago. They begin separating and establishing their rank in the pecking order for the breeding season. It puts me in my happy place.
No more sleeping in on the weekends. The alarm will soon ring hours before dawn ushers in a new day and I’ll be groggy most of the time. But it is all worth it, regardless if I take a deer or not.
While it can certainly be frustrating, bowhunting is for me and countless others who enjoy purposefully placing limitations the stick and string brings. It forces you to become closer with your quarry, to understand their habits more precisely, and to gain a much better sense of their instincts. It is not for everyone. The highs and lows can be a roller coaster ride and test the nerves of the most ardent sportsman.
The early archery season is also full of changes as the deer migrate from summer patterns toward the winter months and the rut, offering a chance to witness them during this transition.
It can be time-consuming and tiring, but welcome. The early archery season is the longest of the seasons, but still seems to fly by. If you haven’t been out yet, don’t worry, the best is yet to come.