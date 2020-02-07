Jonathon VanDam, who also goes by the popular nickname JVD, is a pretty great professional fisherman. The 28-year-old Kalamazoo, Mich., pro competes in the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament trail. He is the second youngest angler to win a Bassmaster Elite series title, and also qualified for his Bassmaster classic in 2013 at just 24 after turning pro at 19.
His impressive fishing career, however, is not what earned him an article by this author on bowhunting.com. Yes, he is one of the top pros in the tournament fishing scene. But he has another passion, which I’m sure one can guess — bowhunting.
One might think with the crazy and hectic schedules professional anglers keep, there is no time for bowhunting. It does eat up a lot of time; it is their job. The season’s timing helps VanDam during the fall hunting season.
“I’m on the road a lot, and it seems like it’s getting to be more and more often,” he said. “The tournaments themselves are a week to 10-day long process, and occasionally we have two in a row, so in that case we are gone for two straight weeks fishing every day.”
There are other obligations — promotions and the like require his time as well. All in all, he is on the road two to three weeks a month.
Though the tournament scene might tie him up during spring turkey season or during some prime bowhunting out west, it plays out well for the diehard Midwestern whitetail hunter. The latter half of September through January is the offseason for his profession. Regardless of what part of the country he wants to hunt, he is often able to catch some prime pre-rut bowhunting action.
Even when he is on the road for the tournament scene, VanDam has his bow along for the ride. He and his brother Kevin — and some of his mechanics, service and support crew — every so often fling some arrows at least a few nights a week while behind their hotel on the road. Hey, when you can’t hit the local 3D archery range, shooting a block target behind the Holiday Inn Express is where it’s at.
Besides preparing them for the upcoming archery season, the low-key practice also serves to take their minds off of the intensity that comes with fishing for a living.
VanDam spends the majority of his offseason chasing whitetails in his home state of Michigan, but he also manages to sneak in some out-of-state hunts in big-buck states like Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.
VanDam’s reason for bowhunting is similar to pretty much every other bowhunter — relaxation, and the challenge.
“It’s one of those things where you have to really hoe your skills in order to be a proficient bowhunter,” he said. “You have to be dedicated and stay on top of practicing and really becoming infinitely familiar with your equipment and how it works.
“There are just so many variables that come into play when bowhunting. There are so many things that just have to go right in order to be successful.”
VanDam considers both bowhunting and fishing to be along the same line.
“You have to do your homework, you have to find the areas ... the game are using and you have to plan and strategize to the best of your ability to put yourself in the right place at the right time.”