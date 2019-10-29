NEW CARLISLE — Little to no wind, which was different from last year.
Intermittent drizzle was also a bit of a change.
Still, there’s a reason it’s called Agony Hill — and part of why the New Prairie semi-state is so hard to complete.
Seven White County athletes tackled the fabled hill during the New Prairie Semi-State meet Saturday. At heart of the meet were 10 individual spots to state — and though all seven admitted they might not be able to qualify, they were going to give it a shot.
None were able to advance, with the highest placement for all four boys and three girls being 113th by Frontier’s Thomas Tullius in the boys race. Yet five of the seven underclassmen expressed determination to reach this weekend again next season — as did others in their entourage.
A Frontier cross-country runner not participating went up to head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny and said, “‘CP, I want to be here next year,” Culver-Pekny said after the meet concluded. “They’re already thinking about that.
“Court(ney Gutwein) and Thomas are going to keep running and have a bright future. Hopefully we’re back here next year with at least those two kids, if not more.”
Tullis and senior Branden Simmons represented the Falcons’ boys team. Tullius’ time of 17 minutes, 45.7 seconds was four-tenths behind 112th place and one second ahead of
114th.
“It was pretty fun with the adrenaline rush of all the teams and all the runners there. Great experience,” he said of his first semi-state meet. “Conditions today weren’t the best, but once you got into the groove, it just got better.
“Once you get over the cold feeling, getting numb, up that hill it felt better. It’s just your mentality.”
Simmons concurred. The senior did comparatively better than his 2018 appearance, placing 126th in 18:00.7 on Saturday, two-tenths of a second behind 125th and 1.2 seconds ahead of 127th. He was 117th last season in 18:02.1.
“The second half of the hill is just — it’s all about your mentality, willpower,” he said. “After you hit Agony Hill, and got over that, it was pretty smooth sailing as long as you didn’t give in to wanting to slow down.
“As long as you didn’t get trapped behind a bunch of kids, it wasn’t a terrible race.”
Simmons came in 11 spots ahead of Twin Lakes freshman Justin Scott, who clocked a time of 18:11.9. He was 2.2 seconds behind 136th place and three seconds ahead of 138th.
“I thought I did a really great for what my time was,” he said of his first time at New Prairie. “(The season) felt like it was very long and short at the same time because when you are having a lot of fun running with friends and at meets it goes by really fast.”
North White’s Dominick Hernandez was 157th in 18:46.5, nearly two-tenths of a second behind 156th. It was the junior’s first semi-state meet as well.
Both Simmons and Tullius expressed the ability to “go run more” within minutes of finishing. Each professed it was mind over matter.
“When you hit the finish line, you slow down and your body catches up to you,” Simmons said. “You take a breath and realize how you’re not really that tired — you just don’t want to keep going on right away.”
Added Tullis, “I felt fine after finishing, like I could run a little bit more. Once you get to the finish, slow down, (you) catch your breath and realize it’s your mentality of how far you can go instead of the distance you’ve gone.”
Culver-Pekny noted Simmons was the first Frontier boys runner to reach consecutive semi-state meets since Tyler Kent in the late 2000s. She also revealed he ran while battling illness.
“Besides Tyler Kent, we’ve never had a guy make it to semi-state more than once. So I told Branden ‘Just reflect back on your entire career’ and I think that’s the most important thing for him today,” Culver-Pekny said. “Just to look back and think about where he started from and where he ended up, which is pretty cool.”
And despite Gutwein saying, “It sucked, honestly,” Culver-Pekny was proud the junior pushed through. Gutwein placed 132nd in 21:43.6, two-tenths of a second behind 131st and seven-tenths of a second ahead of Twin Lakes’ Kaylan Howard.
“I felt that I could have done better, but I did better than I did last year, so I’m happy with it,” Gutwein said of her effort. “The conditions had a part in it, but this course is a lot more hilly and — it’s different than the courses we run at home, or on the schedule.”
According to Culver-Pekny, Gutwein reached her time goal, and perhaps her placement goal. She ran a 22:04.5 5-kilometer race last year and was 138th. Her second shot of pushing past Agony Hill meant, “It’s an ‘all right, let’s get this thing done with’ mode,” for the final stretch of the meet.
Howard and Gutwein ran the final 100 or so meters early in lockstep — they even split around a slower runner less than 10 meters before the line and came back together just before crossing the line. Howard’s official time was 21:44.3; her time was nearly two minutes, 20 seconds better than last year’s time, and her placement was 43 spots higher.
Lilly placed 156th in a time of 22:28.9 during her third consecutive semi-state meet. Each designation was off her sophomore year race, but Scott observed the pair after his race and was impressed.
“Tess and Kaylan did great too with their times. They did very well trying to push each other during the middle of the race, which was very good,” he said.