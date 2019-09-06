With the fall deer seasons fast approaching, someone asked me a question the other day: “If there is one thing you can’t live without in the treestand, what is it?’
My reply was simple and swift — my safety harness. I think they expected me to ponder over which call I had to have or which cover scent or gadget was a must-have. Although I can feel lost if I forget binoculars or favorite call, if I forget my Hunter Safety System vest, I don’t get in the tree. And you shouldn’t, either.
When I was younger I got lucky hundreds of times, hanging and hunting from stands without wearing a fall-restraint system. I had some close calls during those times, but it never seemed to bother much. I almost laughed them off.
Not anymore. A fall while hanging a stand years ago changed all that.
With the introduction of the Hunter Safety System vest, I’ve never felt safer. Other manufacturers also make similar vests, and they’re successful. Where it used to be quite uncommon for hunters to wear one, nowadays one finds the majority wearing them.
This is partly due to the increase in attention safety has gotten over the years, but is also largely due to how easy the vests are to wear. The harnesses of the past were cumbersome, difficult to put on, tangled easily when stowed and somewhat uncomfortable. The line of vests from Hunter Safety System eliminated all of that. As an added bonus, they are very comfortable and provide such amenities as binocular straps, multiple pockets for your calls and gear and the latest in comfort and safety technology. They are more user-friendly than those of the past, but also much safer.
Research also shows most falls happen while either ascending or descending from a perch, or while stepping onto a stand. For this reason, it is also a good idea to take advantage of the quick connect straps available. These straps are left in the tree and allow one to quickly and easily hook in the vest once one reaches the perch, before stepping onto the stand.
Especially when using portable treestands, it is also important to use a Life Line in conjunction with a vest. A Life Line is a length of rope with a carabiner which attaches to a vest and slides up and down as one climbs into or out of a stand. One is safely connected from the moment feet leave the ground, preventing falling even halfway up the stand.
To add to the safety and comfort features, Hunter Safety System also has a complete line of accessories. They range from bow and gear hoists and bow holders to reflective lifelines for use in the dark.
The next time you start thinking about what gear you must have to have a successful hunt, remember that being safe is the first — and most important — step to a successful hunt.