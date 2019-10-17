IOWA CITY, Iowa — The once-absent running game for Purdue may finally be hitting its stride.
And that figures to equate into the Boilermakers becoming more productive on offense. They rushed for a season-high 127 yards in last Saturday's 40-14 homecoming victory over Maryland.
They’ll be going up against an Iowa defense on Saturday that’s ranked fifth in the country in scoring (10.2 ppg) and total defense (260.8 ypg). The Hawkeyes have allowed just 81 first downs, fifth fewest in the country and second in the Big Ten.
Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten West) is coming off a 17-12 loss last week to Penn State.
They’re led by defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who leads the team with three sacks and eight quarterback hurries. He led the Big Ten and was ranked ninth in the country with 10.5 sacks in 2018.
“He’s very good. He’s a possible top-15 pick in the NFL Draft,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said of Epenesa. “He’s big, long and strong. We’re going to have to find ways to block him. He’s a concern. We’re going to have to contain him somehow.”
Epenesa won’t be Brohm’s only concern. Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston has 16 tackles in the last two weeks, 26 on the season, and his 3.5 tackles-for-loss (14 yards) leads the team.
Iowa ranks seventh in the country and second in the Big Ten in passing defense (160.0 yards per game). DB Michael Ojemudia is tied for second in the Big Ten with two interceptions. The Hawkeyes have four interceptions this season.
“This will be a good test for us this week against a good football team,” Brohm said. “We’re going to have to come ready to play.”
Offensively, the No. 23 Hawkeyes are led by quarterback Nate Stanley, who is 124 of 203 for 1,511 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions so far in 2019.
He threw for a career-high 2,852 yards in 2018, the seventh-highest single-season total in school history. He ranks fifth in career passing yards (6,862) and fifth in career total offense (6,720). He tossed 26 TD passes in 2017 and 2018.
“I think Nate Stanley has had a good year. He’s been a starter for a long time,” Brohm said. “He’s played in a traditional offense, so he’s had to make real throws to the outside, on play-action and in two-back sets. He has good size. He has the potential to play beyond college. He’s done a very good job.”
In last year’s game, in which Purdue squeaked out a 38-26 victory on a field goal with eight seconds left on the clock, Stanley completed 21 of 32 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown to T.J. Hockenson, who’s now playing tight end for the Detroit Lions. All told, the Iowa offense rolled up nearly 500 yards against the Boilers.
“They’ve been steady every year. You can count on them to be a tough, physical football team that’s going to run the football, control the clock, play solid defense,” Brohm said.
The Purdue (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten West) defense may be the team’s Achilles heal this year. Despite keeping Maryland scoreless in the second half last week, the Boilers still allowed the Terrapins to run rampant for 403 total yards. They’re tied with Kansas for 104th in the nation in total defense (444.5 ypg) this season.
“This is a real football team. This is a good, talented team that’s won a lot of games,” Brohm said of Iowa. “They played Michigan and Penn State down to the wire and had a chance to win both, so we’ll see if we’ve gotten better.
Kickoff is set for noon ET in Iowa City. The game will be shown on ESPN2.