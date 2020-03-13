Spring sports around the county and state began Monday with softball practice. However, Friday’s practices were the last ones for area teams for a two-week period.
Joining many other school systems around the state, as well as the NCAA and professional sports leagues, White County spring sports were ground to a halt because of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
“We are in a unprecedented situation right now and everyone is uncertain how things will develop,” Twin Lakes Athletic Director Kent Adams said. “It is tough on athletes, coaches and parents to plan or be prepared for what it unknown.”
The Indiana High School Athletic Association earlier in the week limited the state basketball tournament’s next round and the state gymnastics championships to just essential personnel and limited family. On Friday, the IHSAA suspended the basketball tournament, but announced gymnastics would go on as scheduled.
Several area athletic club programs — gymnastics, volleyball, baseball and the like — also have suspended operations for periods of up to three weeks.
All four county schools are closed through March 30. A waiver day March 30 will allow the systems to reassess themselves. Most other school districts are closed through either Mach 30 or April 6.
“At this time, Tri-County will be out of session until March 30, where we will reassess the situation and make a decision from there,” Athletic Director Jeff LeBeau said. “Up to that date we will not have any athletic events or practices.”
Here are some photos from this week’s practices.