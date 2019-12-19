Things do not always work out as planned. A lot of times one envisions a particular outcome and it turns out differently. Sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse.
Sometimes a total change of plans turns out to be the best thing. Such was the case for me a few years ago, when I found out that taking a break from the grind of deer hunting can be a great thing.
I had the week off to focus solely on deer hunting during the final week of the early archery season before the “orange army” invaded the areas woodlots for the opening of the regular deer firearms season. I planned on doing everything I could to anchor a mature buck during the week. I had every right to be optimistic. The rut should have kicked into high gear that week and I planned be in a tree every day. It seemed to be a likely combination for intercepting a mature buck. I felt the odds were good of having one opportunity at a dandy buck in bow range.
I spent the weekend and the early days of the week doing my best to lay eyes on a good buck. Each trip to the tree yielded only sightings of young deer. By mid-week, fatigue and a lack of interest were setting in. Hunting really takes it out of you. The early mornings, chilly weather and constant mental can take their toll on mind and body, which can lead to frustration. Throw in seeing lackluster rutting activity at best, and the recipe for burnout was in place. Hunting is supposed to be fun and when it starts losing its appeal, it may be time for a break.
On a sunny afternoon in the middle of the week, I spent a couple of hours pheasant hunting with some friends. All I wanted to do at the time was take a nap, but we had already planned it so I didn’t back out. Man, am I glad I didn’t.
The chance to mix things up and get my mind out of the deer woods was refreshing. For the first time that week, I wasn’t stressed over how I planned to foil a big buck’s next move or contemplating which stand to hunt given the wind direction. I simply enjoyed a relaxing time with a good dog and some light-hearted conversation amidst the company of friends. That hour and a half or two not thinking about or going deer hunting was actually a refreshing break. Up to that point, my week off was the most productive hunt of the week. We all shot well and succeeded in taking our share of birds. It was just the confidence booster I needed.
After cleaning pheasants, I headed back out for the treestand, but this time a little more relaxed. My luck carried over that evening as I took a nice doe with my bow. She went down within sight, thus capping off my great day. She was not the buck I was after, but after the poor week I had, and coming off my fruitful pheasant hunt, I was thrilled. That was the icing on the cake.
I spent the week deer hunting, except for that pheasant hunt and some raccoon hunting sprinkled in. I even took a day and a half off — and I didn’t feel bad about doing so. It was everything; the deer hunting, the raccoon hunting, the pheasant hunting — and the much needed break from it all to relax and enjoy some time with my family for a day or so.